Pamela Anderson Tells Her Story, Her Way, in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Pamela’ — Watch

Last February, when Hulu chronicled the ’90s sex tape leak of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee through the miniseries “Pam & Tommy,” it received generally positive reviews from critics, but notably lacked the participation of one of its main subjects. Anderson reportedly refused to meet with anyone from the production to offer her point of view on the scandal, which caused a sexist backlash against her at the time.

Now, the “Baywatch” star and iconic model is offering her perspective on her life and career with the upcoming Netflix documentary “Pamela, A Love Story.” The streamer released the trailer for the documentary Tuesday, with the release date set for January 31.

According to the logline, “Pamela, A Love Story” is an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, taking a look at Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother. The film features exclusive modern-day interviews with Anderson, along with archival footage of her ’90s heyday and access to her personal journals and writing.

In the trailer, set to a slowed-down cover of “Lovefool” by The Cardigans, Anderson seems to address “Pam & Tommy’s” handling of the sex-tape incident and her lack of control over her own public image during the time of the scandal. “I’ve blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it’s all coming up again. I feel sick,” Anderson narrates. “I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.”

The film was first announced by Anderson on social media last March, via a picture of a handwritten note reading: “My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story.” Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the film, reposted emphasizing the phrase “The Real Story” in an apparent dig at “Pam & Tommy,” which was a week away from airing its series finale at the time.

“Pamela, A Love Story” is directed by Ryan White, best known for his HBO documentary “The Case Against 8” and last year’s doc short “Good Night Oppy.” White produces with Jessica Hargrave under their Tripod Media banner, along with Julia Nottingham for Dorothy St Pictures. Josh Braun serves as an executive producer.

