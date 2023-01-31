Tim Allen Claims ABC/Disney ‘Disappointed’ by Pamela Anderson’s ‘Memory’ of Alleged Flashing Incident

"Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her memory, put it that way," Allen said.

Tim Allen is calling on ABC and The Walt Disney Company to support his defense against Pamela Anderson’s #MeToo claim.

In her memoir “Love, Pamela,” Anderson alleged that Allen “flashed” her while on the set of “Home Improvement” in 1991. Anderson was 23 years old at the time, with Allen then 37.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson wrote. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. ‘Now we’re even.’ I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen seems to have been referring to Anderson’s nude modeling for Playboy before joining the sitcom. Allen denied the allegation, telling Variety, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Now, Allen is further addressing Anderson’s claim.

“She was a great co-worker, I’ll tell you that. She’s a fun girl,” Allen told The Daily Mail UK. “Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really.”

Related 'GMA3' Hosts T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Out at ABC Following Scandal

Pamela Anderson Calls People Behind 'Pam & Tommy' 'A**holes': They 'Still Owe Me a Public Apology' Related CDGA Noms Put 'Elvis,' 'Wakanda,' and 'Everything Everywhere' at the Head of the Best Costume Class

51 Directors' Favorite Horror Movies: Bong Joon Ho, Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo del Toro, and More

Allen is currently starring in “The Santa Clauses” series on Disney+.

“Baywatch” alum Anderson previously said in a statement to Vanity Fair that she has “no ill will toward Tim” after the decades since their alleged encounter. “But like the rest, it should never have happened,” Anderson said. “This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate. My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career.”

Anderson added in her book that she decided to exit “Home Improvement” over her “quality of life.”

The former Playboy model also recently spoke out on feeling pressured by Paramount Pictures to appear in an unpaid cameo for the 2017 “Baywatch” movie and sharing how she really felt about Hulu’s limited series “Pam & Tommy” based on the infamous sex tape with Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee.

“You still owe me a public apology,” Anderson said of the people behind the Emmy-nominated series, calling them “assholes” and the show “salt on the wound.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.