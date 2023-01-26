‘Party Down’ Trailer: Adam Scott and Gang Are Back for the Long-Awaited Reboot

Jennifer Garner, James Marsden, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao join Season 3.

It’s about to turn up because “Party Down” is back!

The beloved Starz original comedy series has officially returned 14 years since the show debuted in 2009. Original stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, and Martin Starr, plus Season 2 addition Megan Mullally, are reprising their respective roles for the revival series. Lizzy Caplan is the only original actor not returning (hopefully, yet!) for the reboot. Check out the trailer below.

The cater-waiter comedy centers on aspiring actor Henry (Scott), whose apathetic bartending skills sustain his dreams of being a Hollywood star. Henry works for Party Down catering company, managed by Ron (Marino). Each episode centered around a different catering job: from Sweet Sixteens to Bar Mitzvahs, funerals to pre-school fundraisers. The series ran for two seasons before being axed in 2010.

“This is not how I envisioned my 40s,” Henry says in the trailer for the highly anticipated revival.

Per the official Season 3 synopsis, 10 years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard. After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao star as new caterers, with Jennifer Garner and James Marsden also joining the cast.

True to the series’ tradition, the all-new season will feature a slew of can’t-miss guest star appearances including Dan Bakkedahl (“Veep”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Liv Hewson (“Yellowjackets”), Fran Kranz (“Julia”), Ki Hong Lee (“Dave”), Lyric Lewis (“A.P. Bio”), Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”), Nick Offerman (“The Last of Us”), Judy Reyes (“Claws”), and Calum Worthy (“The Act”).

“Party Down” is executive produced by Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheridge, and lead star Scott. Enbom also serves as showrunner. The series is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.

Scott previously said that re-donning the pink bowtie and white button-up shirt was a “magical” experience.

“It was a really magical month and a half or so while we were shooting,” Scott shared. “It’s that particular combination of people where you have the greatest time. When you’re laughing and you can’t really breathe — we all needed it.”

It’s safe to say, the cast is already having fun…yet.

“Party Down” premieres February 24 on Starz. For all the details on the “Party Down” revival, click here.

