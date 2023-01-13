‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival Ordered by Disney Branded Television

Two seasons of the revival will be produced, as part of an overall deal between Dan Povenmire and Disney.

I know what we’re going to do this year: Watch more “Phineas and Ferb.” The popular Disney Channel animated series is coming back for a 40-episode revival, it was announced Friday during Disney Branded Television’s TCA winter press tour.

The series returns as part of creator Dan Povenmire’s new overall deal with Disney Branded Television, which also includes a Season 2 renewal for Povenmire’s follow-up show “Hamster & Gretel.” Forty episodes of the series have been ordered, to be split into two seasons. It’s currently unclear whether the series will return to Disney Channel, spinoff channel Disney XD, or Disney+, where the spinoff film “Candace Against the Universe” premiered in 2020.

“Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic ‘Phineas and Ferb’ in a big way.”

“Phineas and Ferb” premiered in 2007, and ran on both Disney Channel and Disney XD until 2015. In total, 129 half-hour episodes (totaling 229 individual 15-minute segments) were produced. The series focused on the titular characters (voiced by Vincent Martella and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in the original series), two stepbrothers with genius inventing skills who become determined to have an adventure every day of summer vacation — in spite of their older sister Candace’s (Ashley Tisdale) efforts to “bust” them and reveal their exploits to their mom. Every episode also features a subplot focusing on Perry the Platypus (Dee Bradley Baker), the boy’s pet platypus who is secretly a super spy in a battle against Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz (Povenmire), a scientist attempting to rule the entire tri-state area.

The animated series was a massive success during its initial run, becoming the highest-rated series among kids ages 6-11 and 9-14 in Disney’s history. During its run, it received five Emmy Awards and was positively received for its humor, animation, and various musical numbers. In addition to “Candace Saves the Universe,” it also spawned a 2011 film “Across the 2nd Dimension.”

“It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of ‘Phineas and Ferb,’” Povenmire said in a statement. “I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.”

