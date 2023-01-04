A Plane Crash Is Just the Beginning of Gerard Butler’s Woes in Wild ‘Plane’ Trailer — Watch

Butler reassures, "No need to worry folks, these plans are pretty much indestructible," as a plane careens through the sky in the thriller out January 13.

January is the time for campy horror movies (see “M3gan”), extremely late-coming Oscar contenders (see International Feature hopefuls “Saint Omer” and “Close”), and of course, ridiculous action thrillers, preferably starring Gerard Butler. And Lionsgate is more than happy to provide us with the latter via “Plane,” Butler’s newest action movie. The studio released the final trailer for the film Wednesday, a week ahead of its theatrical release.

As its title suggests, the story of “Plane” begins on an airplane, piloted by Brodie Torrance (Butler), which is carrying Louis Gaspare (“Evil” star Mike Colter), a man being extradited on charges of homicide. After the plane gets heavily damaged by a freak storm, Brodie is forced to crash-land in Jolo, an island in the Philippines overrun by anti-government militias. When one of the militias, led by the short-tempered Dele (Yoson An), takes the majority of the crew and passengers hostage, Brodie is forced to free Louis and team up with him in order to save everyone and escape the island.

Although the movie is mostly a straight action thriller, with the trailer emphasizing the intense action scenes as Butler and Colter square off against the militia, there’s a self-awareness here about the inherently silly premise — similar to the first trailer, which showed the one-word title at the end as a somewhat comical reveal. This final trailer features the tagline “stay calm, try to survive” written on an airplane seatbelt sign display, and a memorable cut of Butler reassuring the passengers, “No need to worry folks, these plans are pretty much indestructible,” followed by a shot of the plane careening through the sky losing one of its wings.

Along with Butler and Colter, “Plane” also stars Tony Goldwyn as the Special Forces officer attempting to lead the rescue effort, with Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, and Claro de los Reyes in supporting roles.

The film is directed by Jean-Francois Richet, in his first American production since the 2005 remake of “Assault on Precinct 13” starring Ethan Hawke and Laurence Fishburne. The story of “Plane” comes from Charles Cumming, a British spy fiction writer, who co-wrote his debut screenplay with J.P Davis. Butler produces the film along with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Marc Butan, and Alan Siegel.

“Plane” lands in theaters January 13. Watch the final trailer below.

