Rian Johnson Unveils His Next Whodunnit Mystery with ‘Poker Face’ Trailer — Watch

Natasha Lyonne stars in the 10-episode Peacock series, which premieres January 26.

Fresh off playing “Among Us” with Daniel Craig and Angela Lansbury in “Glass Onion,” Natasha Lyonne is reuniting with Rian Johnson and taking center stage in her own series of murder mysteries. The “Russian Doll” star leads the cast of “Poker Face,” a new Peacock series from Rian Johnson, and the streamer released the official trailer for the series on Thursday.

The mystery-of-the-week series sees Lyonne play Charlie Cale, a private detective in the mold of James Garner in “The Rockford Files” who is something of a human lie detector — she can instantly know when someone isn’t telling the truth, no matter how airtight their alibi is. On the road in her yellow ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda, Cale travels around America and ends up constantly stumbling upon strange new cases to solve along the way. The trailer presents the series as a slick, ’70s-inspired throwback, with Lyonne bringing a comedic element to the show as a slightly hapless detective.

“I have been kind of a death magnet,” Lyonne says in the trailer, right before a race car dramatically crashes into a wall.

While Lyonne is the only cast member to appear in every episode, she’s joined by a stacked cast of starry guest stars playing the various victims and suspects in every case. Expect to see (deep breath) Adrian Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cherry Jones, Tim Meadows, Nick Nolte, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Jameela Jamil, Judith Light, Chloë Sevigny, Hong Chau, Lil Rey Howey, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, Charles Melton, Coltan Ryan, Luis Guzmán, Ellen Barkin, Clea DuVall, Benjamin Bratt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Danielle MacDonald, Rowan Blanchard, Simon Helberg, Brandon Michael Hall, Reed Birney, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Chelsea Frei, Dascha Polanco, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Leslie Silva, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, and Shane Paul McGhie pop up in the 10 episodes, among others.

Lyonne executive produces “Poker Face” via her Animal Pictures production company, which also produces Netflix’s “Russian Doll” and Apple TV+’s “Loot.” Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens from Animal Pictures co-executive produce. Johnson will write and direct several episodes of the series, and executive produces via his T-Street production banner. Additional executive producers include Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. Macdonald. MRC Television also serves as one of the production companies behind the series.

The first season of “Poker Face” premieres with four episodes January 26, followed by weekly drops of new episodes on Thursdays. Watch the trailer for the series below.

