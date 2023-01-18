‘Polite Society’ Trailer: ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Creator Nida Manzoor’s Feature Debut Premieres at Sundance

Focus Features will release the film April 28.

Just ahead of its Friday premiere at Sundance Film Festival, “Polite Society” now has a trailer. The first look at the action comedy was released by distributor Focus Features on Wednesday.

The feature directorial debut of Nida Manzoor — the creator behind the critically acclaimed British series “We Are Lady Parts” — “Polite Society” stars Priya Kansara as Ria Khan, a British-Pakistani woman aspiring to become a stunt performer, who has always battled the expectations of her parents with her artistic older sister, Lena (Ritu Arya, from Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy”). But when Lena goes through a crisis, she gets engaged to Salim (Akshay Khanna), the doctor son of their mom’s snobbish friend (Nimra Bucha).

Devastated by the sudden change in priorities by her sister, the imaginative Ria convinces herself that Salim and his mom have nefarious plans for Lena, and that it’s her duty to save her. With her two best friends (Seraphina Beh and Ella Bruccoleri) reluctantly in tow, Ria embarks on a quest to pull off a “wedding heist” on the upcoming nuptials, saving Lena from her (possibly real, possibly imaginary) doom.

In addition to directing, Manzoor wrote the script for the Sundance film, produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Olivier Kaempfer, and John Pocock. Tom Hoe and Shez Manzoor composed the score, while Robbie Morrison serves as editor and Ashley Connor serves as cinematographer.

“Polite Society” bears some thematic resemblance to “We Are Lady Parts,” which focused on a group of young Muslim women in the United Kingdom struggling with the expectations put on them and their place in the world. That series, which starred Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, and Lucie Shorthouse as the members of the titular all-female Muslim punk band, premiered in May 2021 to critical acclaim, with IndieWire TV critic Steve Greene calling it an “energetic merging of aspiring artists and the fictional frame that presents them.” The series received a Peabody last year and will return for a second series in the near future.

After its world premiere at Sundance, Focus Features will release “Polite Society” in the United Kingdom on April 7, followed by an April 28 release in the United States. Watch the trailer for the film below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.