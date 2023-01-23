‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Repeats as #1 Ahead of Likely ‘M3GAN’ PVOD Debut

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Universal-based films again dominate VOD charts. The Korean "Jung_E" is Netflix's #1.

If you want to see the #1 film in the world (and see it properly), you need to buy a ticket at a movie theater. And that likely will remain the case for “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney) for the indefinite future.

But it’s different for the #2 and (it appears) the #3 top-grossing titles in domestic theaters, at least as of Tuesday. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (Universal/$19.99) marks its third week atop all three VOD charts we track. And multiple sources indicate that “M3GAN,” following the studio’s normal strategy for films that debut in theaters to less than $50 million, will add home rental platforms as well. (Universal did not respond to a request for confirmation).

“Puss” came out on only the third weekend of play in theaters (it opened midweek, allowing the early move), yet in successive weekends stayed strong. Its hold in consecutive weekends was down 19 percent, up 7 percent, down 21 percent this weekend. And it actually improved from #3 last weekend to second place.

This kind of parallel play might not work for all films, but assuming “M3GAN” is available Tuesday, similar to other horror hits (“Violent Night” last month; the two most recent “Halloween” films actually had a same-day Peacock streaming release), it should still continue to have a decent theatrical life.

The three weeks at #1 puts “Puss” in rarefied territory. Only two other titles did that last year, though “Spider-Man: No Way Home” beat them all with five. It is one of five Universal/Focus titles in the three top 10 charts, for a total of 12 slots (40 percent) taken. It’s no coincidence the studio is releasing more films than any other studio; more so than any of their competitors, they’ve found the secret to theatrical and home coexistence while maximizing total revenues.

With “Ticket to Paradise” ($5.99) the studio has a second film on all three, as high as #2 at iTunes. Two Oscar-contending films — “The Fabelmans” ($19.99) and Focus’ “TÁR” — placed on two, with the hope that nominations ahead will boost both. “Violent Men” ($19.99), also on two, completes their current top VOD catalog.

“The Menu” (Searchlight, $3.99, price further reduced after it was added HBO Max streaming) and “Black Adam” (Warner Bros. Division, only now reduced to $5.99) complete the list of films ranked on all three.

Two titles with primary home viewing thrusts made one chart each. “On the Line” (Saban/$5.99) with Mel Gibson is #8 on iTunes. From Blumhouse Productions comes “There’s Something Wrong with the Children” ($6.99), #7 on Vudu.

Netflix changed its #1 movie for the fourth straight week. The South Korean original “Jung_E,” a futuristic war film, took over from “Dog Gone,” now in second place. “Glass Onion” in its fifth week rose to #3. Though it only had two weeks at #1 (with substantial viewership), sustained popularity is as important. So far, so good.

But will any film ever be as sustained as “Sing 2”? The Christmas 2021 Universal animated hit, which placed for months before briefly dropping off the top 10, finds itself at #4. It is one of three recent animated hits (“Trolls” and “The Bad Guys” the others) on the top 10. Netflix is giving Disney a run for its money as a family streamer.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for January 23. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

2. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $5.99

3. The Menu (Searchlight) – $3.99

4. Black Adam (WBD) – $5.99

5. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) – $6.99

6. TÁR (Focus) – $5.99

7. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $5.99

8. On the Line (Saban) – $5.99

9. The Fabelmans (Universal) – $19.99

10. The Woman King (Sony) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Menu (Searchlight) – $3.99

3. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

4. Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $3.99

5. Violent Night (Universal) – $19.99

6. The Woman King (Sony) – $5.99

7. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $5.99

8. Black Adam (WBD) – $5.99

9. TÁR (Focus) – $5.99

10. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers January 16-22.

1. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Old Way (Saban) – $19.99

3. Black Adam (WBD) – $5.99

4. Devotion (Sony) – $19.99

5. The Menu (Searchlight) – $3.99

6. Violent Night (Universal) – $19.99

7. There’s Something Wrong About the Children (MGM+) – $6.99

8. The Fabelmans (Universal) –

9. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $5.99

10. Prey for the Devil (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, January 23. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Jung_E (Netflix South Korean original)

2. Dog Gone (Netflix original)

3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix original)

4. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

5. Trolls (2016 theatrical release)

6. The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix original)

7. The Wedding Year (2019 VOD release)

8. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (Netflix original documentary)

9. The Bad Guys (2022 theatrical release)

10. Matilda: The Musical (2022 British Netflix original)

