Read the ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ Script by Jenny Slate, Dean Fleischer Camp, and Nick Paley

Runaway hit animated film “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” has racked up nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, Spirit Awards, and Golden Globes, and won Best Animated Feature at both the National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle awards. Jenny Slate voices the titular creature, with Isabella Rossellini also lending her voice to the adorable feature film based on a trio of previous shorts and a series of best-selling storybooks.

Slate co-wrote “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” with director Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley. The stop-motion feature follows Marcel as he grapples with growing up beside his grandmother (Rossellini) and Airbnb guests in the house he lives in.

As an IndieWire exclusive, you can now read the full screenplay for “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” here.

While “Marcel” may appear to be a children’s film, the expanding adult fanbase for the animated feature has cemented its status as a certified Oscar contender.

“I think it might be because we all have a heart and a spirit inside,” Slate told IndieWire at the New York Film Critics Circle. “Whether you’re very young or very old or somewhere on the life cycle in between, it feels so good to have your sweet, tender heart waved at. And I think that’s what our film does. You’re never too old to be activated in that way.”

Writer-director Fleischer Camp agreed, saying, “I think that Marcel is a character that resonates with people because he’s making do in a world that wasn’t made for him. And I think everyone relates to that from being a kid, because you’re literally too small for everything and everything is made for adults. And then we get older, and I know I was surprised to find that actually that’s still the case as you get older. The world just wasn’t made for you, for more complicated or weirder reasons. And I always find Marcel very inspiring because he’s not frustrated by that. He deals with everything with a neutral attitude. That’s just what he views life to be. He sees it as an obstacle, it’s not personal, just like the next obstacle, and he’ll overcome it just like he did the last one in this never-ending series of obstacles that he knows as life. And I think everyone can take something really important away from that.”

