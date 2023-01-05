‘Renfield’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage Comes Alive as Undead Dracula

Nicholas Hoult plays Dracula's loyal servant in the dark comedy, in theaters April 14.

Nicholas Hoult just wants to break free from his boss. The only issue? He’s bound by eternity to an unhinged, blood-sucking madman named Dracula.

Nicolas Cage, meanwhile, transforms into the famed vampire for comedy “Renfield,” helmed by Chris McKay (“The LEGO Batman Movie”) and using a script by “Rick & Morty” scribe Ryan Ridley. “Renfield” is based on an original idea by “The Walking Dead” and “Invincible” creator Robert Kirkman.

Per the official synopsis, in this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez also star.

Cage previously compared his take on Dracula to Andy Warhol, telling Empire magazine, “When I got a sense of where [director] McKay wanted to go, I realized the movie has a comedic, pop art attitude. So I thought: ‘This will be a pop-art Dracula.’ Warhol did a great black-on-black Dracula. This is in that Warhol vein.”

Cage called on original vampire masterpiece “Nosferatu” for inspiration. “I noticed all these little gestures that are, by today’s standards, ‘over the top’,” Cage explained. “When Max Schreck does that [snaps his wrist and extends his fingers] and puffs into smoke, I was like, ‘What is that? Is it dance? What is he conveying there?’ I said to Chris McKay that I really wanted to find a place to put that in ‘Renfield.’ I haven’t seen the movie so I don’t know if they kept it, but I tried.”

He added, “It’s a largely studio picture so I wanted to play with: ‘What can I get away with here?’ If you’re playing Dracula, you have a lot of latitude.”

“Renfield” is produced by Skybound Entertainment partners Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, co-presidents Bryan Furst and Sean Furst, and by director Chris McKay. McKay’s producing partner Samantha Nisenboim will executive produce.

“Renfield” premieres April 14 in theaters.

Check out the trailer below.

