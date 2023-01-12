‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator and Star Justin Roiland Charged with Felony Domestic Violence

The charges date to an alleged incident in 2020. Roiland has pleaded not guilty.

Variety reports that Justin Roiland, co-creator and star of Adult Swim’s animated science-fiction sitcom “Rick and Morty” is currently “facing felony charges related to a 2020 incident of alleged domestic violence.” The outlet reports that Roiland was charged in Orange County, California on “one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.”

The charges date to 2020 and an alleged incident that occurred “on or around January 19, 2020, against an unnamed Jane Doe who was dating Roiland at the time.” The outlet reports that Roiland was previously released on a $50,000 bond on August 13, 2020, and was arraigned on October 14, 2020. Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020, and appeared in court on January 12, 2023 for a pre-trial hearing. A trial date has not yet been set.

Roiland co-created the popular animated offering “Rick and Morty” alongside Dan Harmon. Roiland voices both of the show’s titular characters, scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith. The series’ sixth season ended last December, and a seventh season is in the works, as part of the series’ long-running deal with Cartoon Network. He also co-created Hulu’s “Solar Opposites,” in which he also voices that series’ main character, Korvo.

Roiland has also voiced characters on “Adventure Time,” “Gravity Falls,” and “Fish Hooks.” Additional credits include “The Simpsons,” “Robot Chicken,” “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” and “Community.” Variety notes that is also the founder of animation studio Justin Roiland’s Solo Vanity Card Productions! and video game studio Squanch Games.

