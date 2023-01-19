Robert Pattinson Despises Talking About ‘Addictive’ Body Transformations for Roles: It’s ‘Embarrassing’

"There’ll always be a guy who’s in better shape than you," "The Batman" star said.

Robert Pattinson is sucking the fun out of transforming his physique for roles.

The “Twilight” and “The Batman” star reflected on the “extraordinarily addictive” diet fads that he has tried for certain parts in films.

Pattinson said he has “basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency” in a new interview with ES magazine.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” the “Good Time” star said. “I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it’s a cleanse…you definitely lose weight.”

Pattinson continued, “And I tried to do keto once. I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?’ But I didn’t realize that you can’t have beer as it completely defeats the purpose.”

When discussing getting ripped for roles, Pattinson added that it’s “quite embarrassing when you get into a pattern of answering questions about your workout because there’ll always be a guy who’s in better shape than you.”

Pattinson noted that he “got in so much trouble” for past comments to GQ regarding his body in “The Batman.” At the time, Pattinson said he was “barely doing anything” at the gym and looked to film stars like James Dean for a natural approach.

“I got in so much trouble for saying that I don’t work out, even from my trainer, who was like, ‘Why would you say that?'” Pattinson told ES.

For his upcoming role in Bong Joon-ho’s “Mickey 17,” Pattinson is focused on another body part to perfect: his mouth.

“It’s so much talking,” Pattinson said of playing two clone versions of himself. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before. The movie is so crazy, it’s a completely different style of working.”

A first look at the sci-fi adaptation shows Pattinson in an incubator, seemingly in space. The film is produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong under his Offscreen, Inc. banner. Along with Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Naomi Ackie star.

