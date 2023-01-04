Sarah Michelle Gellar Has No Interest in ‘Buffy’ Revival: ‘It Doesn’t Need to Be Done’

Gellar confirmed she will not reprise the role for a reboot of any sort, but would support a new iteration of the series.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is done slaying vampires.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum shut down revival hopes close to 20 years after the conclusion of the beloved sci-fi series. Gellar confirmed that she is “not” interested or involved in any reboot plans.

“I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn’t need to be done,” Gellar told SFX Magazine (via Movieweb). “We wrapped that up.”

The “Do Revenge” actress added, “I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power.”

Gellar summed up, “But like I said, the metaphors of ‘Buffy’ were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

Gellar recently recalled being on an “extremely toxic” set early in her career. While Gellar did not name “Buffy” or its controversial showrunner Joss Whedon, Gellar described the misogynistic and manipulative behavior she endured on an unnamed, long-running project.

“For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set,” Gellar said during TheWrap’s Power of Women Summit panel for Power of Storytelling: Producers Roundtable. “And so that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were pitted against each other — that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down.”

Gellar continued, “Now that I’ve had this opportunity to work with so many more women and men that support women as well, I realized how easy an experience it can be, but…unfortunately we’re still in that place where all of those departments a lot of times need to be women for us to have a voice.”

“Buffy” aired from 1997 to 2003. Whedon was accused of abusive behavior on set, with Gellar’s fellow “Buffy” star Charisma Carpenter claiming that Whedon’s “disturbing” behavior left her with “performance anxiety” and alienated her from her co-stars. Carpenter described Whedon as having “often played favorites, pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval.”

Gellar similarly took to social media in 2021, writing, “While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon…I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”

