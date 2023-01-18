Patricia Arquette: Fans Should Be ‘Very Scared’ of ‘Severance’ Season 2

"You'll get it when you get it," Arquette said of the forthcoming second season.

Patricia Arquette has a sinister warning for “Severance” fans.

The Emmy-winning actress teased that audiences should be “very scared” of what’s in store for Lumon employees in the upcoming Season 2 of the Apple Original series.

“Be scared, very scared,” Arquette told Entertainment Tonight. “No, I think these guys have been working really hard, and come up with a lot of really creative things. They have a whole world in their minds. They just let us in, piece by piece, into what’s going on, but I think it will be fun and beautiful.”

Arquette claimed that she knows “very little” about the second season, saying, “They don’t tell me anything, so I’m innocent.”

And while production started in late 2022, there is still no premiere date for the return of “Severance.”

“You’ll get it when you get it,” Arquette said. “And you won’t get upset.”

The “Act” alum noted that she is aware of fan theories as to what’s next for Mark (Adam Scott), Dylan (Zach Cherry), Helly (Britt Lower), and Irving (John Turturro) in the Ben Stiller-helmed series. “Severance” follows the Lumon workers who opted for experimental procedures to have an alternate work self. Arquette portrays their boss, who becomes increasingly unhinged as she blurs the lines between their personal and severed professional lives.

Related The Best TV Shows of 2022

The 20 Best TV Episodes of 2022 Related 7 New Netflix Shows in October 2022 -- and the Best Reasons to Watch

Oscars 2023: Can Anyone Top 'Maverick' in Best Sound?

“I love reading everything, all their ideas, what they think’s going on,” Arquette said of fan theories behind the conspiracies of the show. “I mean, they’re for real.”

“Severance” officially landed a second season in April 2022, with “Game of Thrones” and “Wednesday” star Gwendoline Christie joining the cast along with Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban, and more.

Arquette previously told IndieWire at the 2022 Gotham Awards that filming the sci-fi workplace series was “claustrophobic” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was a very strange thing,” Arquette said. “And it was weird, we didn’t get to joke with the crew in the same way or hang out in that same way, so the show is very claustrophobic and the experience of filming it was very claustrophobic.”

Executive producer and director Stiller formerly revealed that he uses his family as a “focus group” for “Severance” plotlines. “We have this ongoing debate about spoilers because I’m working now on the scripts and prepping the show,” Stiller said. “And I will want to ask them questions and they’re like, ‘Well, don’t tell us.’ Do you want to know or not? So it’s like an ongoing debate.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.