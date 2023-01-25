Sharon Stone: Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci Were the Few Non-‘Misogynistic’ Co-Stars I’ve Had

The "Basic Instinct" actress acted opposite De Niro and Pesci in Martin Scorsese's "Casino."

Sharon Stone is throwing, well, stones.

The “Basic Instinct” star revealed she has worked with “misogynistic” male co-stars over her decades in Hollywood but was quick to point out that her fellow “Casino” actors Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were exceptions.

“I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should do,” Stone told Variety. “They’re so misogynistic — now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys. But I have worked with some really big stars who will literally talk out loud through my close-up, telling me what to do.”

She continued, “They just will not listen to me, and will not allow me to affect their performance with my performance. That’s not great acting. I mean, I get that you’re great and everybody thinks you’re wonderful. But listening, being present for those fractured moments, is really the human experience.”

Stone, who has addressed the controversial “Basic Instinct” interrogation scene and rumored on-set tension with Michael Douglas, added, “I am not the most popular actor in town, because people don’t want to hear my, as they say, fucking opinions…Maybe because of my devotion, maybe because I’m just kind of a weirdo. But I’m just in it to be present.”

Stone recently appeared on “Saturday Night Live” along with musical guest Sam Smith for a live performance. The acclaimed actress noted that she’s often typecast in Hollywood, given her previous roles in erotic thrillers.

“I don’t get called upon to play these parts — I get called upon to take off my clothes and play these crazy sociopathic characters because I played one [in multiple past films],” Stone said. “I don’t get called upon to play thoughtful, sensitive characters. I’m a painter — I have two shows coming up — and I’m a songwriter, I’ve had three number ones in other countries. But I’m never going to get ‘Basic Instinct’ off of my head. I came into this world looking like a Barbie, so it’s complicated for people to allow me the opportunity to be anything else.”

Stone opened up about being in awe of working with Scorsese and De Niro on the 1995 classic “Casino.”

“Finally I got together with Marty and Bob and they were like, ‘Give it all to us, baby, just let her rip if you’ve got it, we want it, let’s see what you can do,'” Stone told The Guardian in 2009. “I got up to bat with my dream people, the one actor that all my career I strived to work with, that was the apex for me, and then Marty, to get the pat on your back from your peers is always pretty great. You know, you don’t get a lot of that.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.