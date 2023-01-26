‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ New Trailer: Zachary Levi Is Overwhelmed Trying to Save the World

Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren join the DCEU as mighty goddesses in the superhero film, in theaters March 17.

It’s time to reckon with the gods.

DCEU sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” marks Zachary Levi’s return to the role four years after the first film “Shazam!” debuted in April 2019. Both Levi and Asher Angel portray Billy Batson, a teen in foster care bequeathed godly powers to protect the universe.

Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D.J. Cotrona additionally reprise their roles as the superhero versions of Billy’s siblings. Helmed by director David F. Sandberg, “Fury of the Gods” also marks Billy’s first battle against goddesses played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler stars as a fellow Daughter of Atlas, a clan that questions why Billy has inherited their father’s abilities aka the “stamina of Atlas” during Billy’s induction ceremony.

“It’s sort of an extension of the first movie,” Sandberg told Entertainment Weekly of Billy’s onscreen quest. “He finally found a family in that movie. But now, we see him struggling a bit now that they’re growing up. He’s holding on very tightly to his family because he doesn’t want everyone to just scatter and go do their own thing. He just found his family, and he wants to have them all together.” “Fury of the Gods” has had multiple release date changes amid the DCEU shake-up at Warner Bros. Discovery. Spinoff film “Black Adam” starring Dwayne Johnson will also not move forward with a “Shazam!” crossover. “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” actor-producer Johnson announced. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters…After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make ‘Black Adam,’ I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide.” “Shazam!” star Levi defended the new direction the DCEU is taking under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran. “Up to this point, there have been quite a few DC films that may have made some fans very happy, but they’re not tapping into the larger audience,” Levi said in a December 2022 Instagram video. “Marvel was very successful in doing that — bringing in as many people to the table, as many people that could be satiated and brought joy and all that stuff.”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” premieres March 17 in theaters.

Check out the trailer below.

