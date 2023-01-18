‘Shrinking’ Trailer: Harrison Ford Is a Grumpy Therapist in Jason Segel Dramedy

The series from "Ted Lasso" and "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence premieres on Apple TV+ January 27.

Harrison Ford has adventured around the world as Indiana Jones, but the film star has only explored uncharted territory — episodic television — last year, with the premiere of “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” on Paramount+ in December. But Ford already has a new TV series, “Shrinking,” coming out a month later, and a little over a week before the premiere of the series, the full trailer has been released by Apple TV+ out of its Television Critics Association winter press tour conference.

“Shrinking” stars Jason Segel as James, a therapist working at a cognitive behavioral center reeling from the death of his beloved wife and struggling to be there for his patients. When he snaps at a patient (played by “SNL” cast member Heidi Gardner) that she needs to leave her emotionally abusive husband, to positive results, James decides that the best way he can help others is by telling them exactly what he thinks. Ignoring the concerns of his colleagues and friends (played by Ford and Jessica Williams), James begins disregarding his training and ethics in favor of directly interfering in his patients’ lives, which has ramifications for both them and his own well-being.

Segel created “Shrinking” with “Ted Lasso” heads Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, who stars in “Lasso” and wrote several episodes of the show. Judging from the trailer, set to “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)” by Kid Cudi, the series has many of the hallmarks of Lawrence’s work, such as “Scrubs,” combining a heartwarming tone and a goofy ensemble cast with more serious themes of grief and death.

Along with Segel, Ford, and Williams, “Shrinking” also stars Christa Miller as James’ neighbor, Luke Tennie as one of James’ patients, Lukita Maxwell as James’ daughter, and Michael Urie. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence holds an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein executive produce with Neil Goldman, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer. The first episode was written by Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein, while James Ponsoldt directs in addition to executive producing.

In addition to “Shrinking,” Lawrence has another series, “Bad Monkey” starring Vince Vaughn, expected to premiere on Apple TV+ later this year. The third (and potentially final) season of “Ted Lasso” is also expected to release sometime this year, after the second season of the mega-popular series concluded in October 2021.

The first two episodes of “Shrinking” debut January 27. Watch the trailer for the series.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.