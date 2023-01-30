‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Trailer: ‘The Next Generation’ Cast Reunites for Jean-Luc Picard’s Final Adventure

The third and final ten-episode season begins streaming on Paramount+ on February 16.

When the final season of “Star Trek: Picard” begins streaming on Paramount+ next month, it will be the end of an era. Patrick Stewart has made it very clear that the last season of the spinoff will be his final time suiting up as Jean-Luc Picard — but he’s going out with a bang.

Season 3 will see Jean-Luc Picard returning to his roots as he reunites with some of the most iconic faces from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” including LeVar Burton’s Geordi LaForge, Michael Dorn’s Worf, and Gates McFadden’s Beverly Crusher, as well as Jonathan Frakes’ Will Riker and Marina Sirtis’ Deanna Troi (both of whom had already appeared in Season 1 of “Star Trek: Picard”).

The official synopsis for Season 3 reads: “In the epic, thrilling conclusion of ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.”

While fans will inevitably be sad to see Stewart end his run as Picard, the addition of so many other beloved characters should make for a fitting conclusion for the legendary character. Stewart has always said that he did not want the Paramount+ series to trade on nostalgia, and insisted that “Picard” reflect the passage of time and the world that we live in today. Bringing the character’s old friends into the fold while maintaining that narrative philosophy could result in a real treat for Trekkies.

“It’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise,” Season 3 showrunner and executive producer Terry Matalas recently said. “It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire ‘Star Trek: Picard’ team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in Season 3.”

Season 3 of “Picard” begins streaming on Paramount+ on February 16, 2023. Watch the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.