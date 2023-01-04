Stephen Colbert Channels Benoit Blanc to Mock the Kevin McCarthy Disaster

"Ass Onion: a Kev's Out Mystery" coming soon from Rian Johnson?

It’s 2023 and Stephen Colbert is still hammering the Republicans — specifically, Kevin McCarthy’s disastrous bid to become the new Speaker of the House.

“It has been a day of uncut Peruvian blue-flake schadenfreude watching the GOP stab each other in the throat,” Colbert said at the top of his January 3 monologue. “And tonight I’ll peel back the many layers of the stupidity in a drama we’re calling ‘Ass Onion: A Kev’s Out Mystery.'”

To punctuate the punch line, Colbert’s graphics department redid the movie poster for Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The CBS “Late Show” host then did his best Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig in the “Knives Out” movies) voice. Not bad.

“There’s more important things in life than winning and losing,” Colbert continued. “There’s making fun of Kevin McCarthy for losing.”

There’s plenty to mock here: McCarthy is the first candidate to fall short on a first ballot in 100 years. Colbert called it a “historic de-pantsing,” as somehow McCarthy lost votes with his second and third attempts. None of that is normal — especially considering the GOP now has a house majority.

Later in the monologue, Colbert parodied Steven Spielberg’s 2002 movie “Catch Me If You Can” to make fun of George Santos’ mounting lies. Yeah, it was a whole theme last night.

Watch the monologue below.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” has some strong momentum. On January 3, Netflix revealed that after 10 days, the “Knives Out” sequel is its third most-watched original movie, behind “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up.” And “Glass Onion” cracked Netflix’s all-time Top 10, which cuts off after a movie’s (or series’) first 28 days of availability.

With 127.25 million hours viewed last week alone, “Glass Onion” was easily Netflix’s No. 1 movie for the final week of the year. The original “Knives Out” debuted on the list at No. 3 in 2019, before Netflix began to share viewership statistics. The “Glass Onion” success also aided the first “Knives Out” on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is currently streaming on Netflix.

