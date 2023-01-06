Steven Spielberg: I’ve ‘Never Been Stoned,’ but I Still Enjoy Seth Rogen’s Comedies

The Spielberg "Superbad" commentary track will be coming "one day" soon, teased Rogen.

Steven Spielberg won’t be riding the “Pineapple Express” with Seth Rogen anytime soon.

The legendary Oscar-winning director weighed in on Rogen’s so-called stoner comedies while on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

“Well, having never been stoned, I don’t see them as stoner movies,” Spielberg told Variety, seemingly referencing “Superbad” later. “I see them as movies about a police officer giving solid, sound advice to an impressionable person.”

Rogen joked that “one day” fans will get Spielberg’s commentary track for 2007 film “Superbad,” which he co-wrote with partner Evan Goldberg. Rogen also played a mall cop in comedy “Observe and Report” before starring in Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical epic “The Fabelmans.”

Back in 2018, Rogen revealed during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (via The Huffington Post) that he blew marijuana smoke in Spielberg’s face despite him being not a “big fan” of weed.

“I just kept smoking it in Steven Spielberg’s face as I saw, like, the look on his face where he’s just like, ‘I’m never working with this motherfucker, ever,'” Rogen said.

Perhaps Spielberg got his revenge on Rogen after all: During “The Fabelmans,” the “Pam & Tommy” actor noted that Spielberg insisted he shave his head to look even more balding.

“‘I want you to cut back your hairline so it looks like you’re going much more bald than you are,'” Rogen recalled Spielberg telling him. “I was like, ‘OK, this is a big thing for me, but how do you say no to Steven Spielberg?’ So obviously, I go back and I do it, and to me, it’s very drastic.”

Rogen added, “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s all everyone’s going to talk about.’ I’m going to see everyone and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Instead, I kept running into people I know and seeing them. And no one said anything and that made me realize: To them, I’m balding! I was already balding! It wasn’t a shift.”

The comedian summed up, “I work with a lot of actors who, now in their career, they have more hair than when they started. It’s a stressful double life they have as a balding actor who is pretending not to be balding.”

