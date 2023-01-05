Sadie Sink Says Emotional ‘Stranger Things’ Finale Will Be ‘Awful to Film’: ‘It’s Scary and Sad’

"It's scary and sad, but I think it's exciting to kind of move on to the next chapter."

Sadie Sink knows it will be a bittersweet goodbye to “Stranger Things.”

The hit Netflix series, which is set to conclude with the upcoming Season 5, has been a part of Sink’s life for six years and marked her breakout role, along with co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joseph Quinn, and more.

“We know that it’s happening and that it’s the last season, so it’s going to be emotional I’m sure,” Sink said during the “Today” show, predicting what that day will be like on set. “It’s going to be awful. It’s going to be horrible. These kids, this entire cast and crew, it’s family. People say that all the time, but I genuinely mean it. And to think that we have to say goodbye to that security and knowing that we’re going to be seeing each other for another season?”

She added, “It’s scary and sad, but I think it’s exciting to kind of move on to the next chapter, I guess.”

Related 'Wednesday' Just Passed 'Dahmer' on Netflix's Top 10 -- and It May Catch 'Stranger Things'

Sadie Sink Had No Idea Who Brendan Fraser Was Before 'The Whale': 'I Was Unfamiliar with His Work' Related 51 Directors' Favorite Horror Movies: Bong Joon Ho, Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo del Toro, and More

24 Famously Queer and Homoerotic Horror Movies, from 'Psycho' to 'Hellraiser'

As for Sink’s character Max, Season 4 saw her seemingly saved by Eleven (Brown) after Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) attacked her.

“Spoiler-free, just with the way my character ended in Season 4, I have no idea what is going to happen,” Sink said. “But I’ll be there.”

“Stranger Things” co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously teased that Season 5 will definitely be a tearjerker for fans.

“[For] two hours, we pitched the full season to Netflix. We did get our executives to cry, which I thought was a good sign,” Matt Duffer said during a Netflix SAG FYC event. “The only other time I’ve seen them cry is like, budget meetings.”

Ross Duffer noted, “We have so many characters now, most who are still living. It’s important to wrap up those arcs as a lot of these characters have been growing since Season 1. So it’s a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up these loose ends and doing our final reveals…The way we see it, is kind of a culmination of all the seasons, so it’s sort of got a little bit from each. I think that what we’re trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit, in sort of the tone of 1.”

Sadie Sink talks about #strangerthings Season 5 and saying goodbye to the character she's played for the last 6 years. pic.twitter.com/0xaZ3Zlt7f — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 4, 2023

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.