Every Studio Film Directed by Filmmakers of Color Coming Out in 2023 and 2024

IndieWire is once again looking at how diverse the Hollywood studio director's chair really is for the coming years.

With the film industry as a whole taking a significant hit during the early years of the pandemic, one progressive change that has been stifled for the past couple years is studios hiring more directors from underrepresented backgrounds.

There are all sorts of data points repeated over the years by annual studies, like USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which has repeatedly revealed how increasing diversity within filmmaking helps, not harms, business prospects. For example, the latest USC study shared that films by underrepresented directors earned marginally higher Metacritic scores than movies from white directors, and yet 2022 had a 6.6 percent decline in the number of the directors from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups who helmed the top 100 films of the year.

Though the upcoming slate of studio films does not seem like it will move the needle even back to 2021 numbers, where the percentage of directors from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups reached a 15-year high, there are still readymade features from these filmmakers to be acquired at film festivals like Sundance, and a few projects from directors of color that have been announced, but do not yet have a target release date.

Here is the list of upcoming features directed by filmmakers of color, organized by studio. For this year, we have added in mini-majors like MGM/UAR and Lionsgate, in addition to the usual “Big Five.” The films listed all have a set release date (or have at least been announced as officially coming out in 2023 or 2024). We will update as new films are added to (and sometimes removed from) various slates. As of this writing, there are 39 films directed or co-directed by filmmakers of color in the studio offing. Unless otherwise specified, release dates pertain to traditional theatrical distribution.

This article was first published on January 4, 2023.

Paramount Pictures

Lionsgate

“The Blackening,” directed by Tim Story, June 16, 2023

Untitled Adele Lim film, directed by Adele Lim, June 23, 2023

MGM/United Artists Releasing

“Creed 3,” directed by Michael B. Jordan, March 3, 2023

“The Underdoggs,” directed by Charles Stone III, October 20, 2023

Paramount Pictures

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” directed by Steven Caple Jr., June 9, 2023

Untitled Bob Marley Biopic, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, January 12, 2024

“The Tiger’s Apprentice,” directed by Raman Hui (with Paul Watling and Yong Duk Jhun), January 19, 2024

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Pictures Classics

“Heart of a Lion,” directed by George Tillman Jr., March 31, 2023

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” co-directed by Kemp Powers (with Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson), June 2, 2023

“The Equalizer 3,” directed by Antoine Fuqua, September 1, 2023

Twentieth Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures

“Rye Lane,” directed by Raine Allen-Miller, March 31, 2023 (to stream on Hulu)

“Chavalier,” directed by Stephen Williams, April 7, 2023

“Next Goal Wins,” directed by Taika Waititi, September 22, 2023

Untitled Sandra Oh and Awkwafina comedy film, directed by Jessica Yu, TBD 2023 (to stream on Hulu)

“Flamin’ Hot,” directed by Eva Longoria, TBD 2023

“The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” directed by Tina Mabry, TBD 2023

“Suncoast,” directed by Laura Chinn, TBD 2023

Universal Pictures and Focus Features

“Knock at the Cabin,” directed by M. Night Shyamalan, February 3, 2023

“A Thousand and One,” directed by AV Rockwell, March 21, 2023

“Polite Society,” directed by Nida Manzoor, April 28, 2023

“Praise This,” directed by Tina Gordon, TBD 2023 (to stream on Peacock)

“Shooting Stars,” directed by Chris Robinson, TBD 2023 (to stream on Peacock)

“Twisters,” directed by Lee Isaac Chung, July 19, 2024

“Wicked Part 1,” directed by Jon M. Chu, December 25, 2024

Walt Disney Pictures/Buena Vista

“Elemental,” directed by Peter Sohn, June 16, 2023

“The Marvels,” directed by Nia DaCosta, July 28, 2023

“The Haunted Mansion,” directed by Justin Simien, August 11, 2023

“Wish,” co-directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn, November 22, 2023

“Chang Can Dunk,” directed by Jingyi Shao, TBD 2023 (to stream on Disney+)

“Dashing Through the Snow,” directed by Tim Story, TBD 2023 (to stream on Disney+)

“Elio,” directed by Adrian Molina, March 1, 2024

“Captain America: New World Order,” directed by Julius Onah, May 3, 2024

“Mufasa: The Lion King,” directed by Barry Jenkins, July 5, 2024

Warner Bros.

“House Party,” directed by Calmatic, January 13, 2023

“Blue Beetle,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto, August 18, 2023

“The Color Purple,” directed by Blitz Bazawule, December 20, 2023

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” directed by James Wan, December 25, 2023

“Mickey 17,” directed by Bong Joon-Ho, March 29, 2024

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” directed by Kenji Kamiyama, April 12, 2024

