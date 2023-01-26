‘Succession’ Season 4 Sets Premiere Date as Roy Kids Battle Logan in New Teaser — Watch

The stakes are higher than ever as the Roy children deal with their failed coup in the season premiering March 26.

Once you cross Waystar Royco, there’s no coming back.

The latest teaser for “Succession” Season 4 shows the Roy children, played by Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, and Sarah Snook, reckoning with their failed coup against the patriarch and Waystar Royco head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

As Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) continue with their own Logan-favored plan, the Roy family is torn apart at the seams. Shakespearian, much?

The first footage for the new season of the Emmy-winning HBO series showed Cox as Logan declaring that Waystar Royco is “killing the opposition” …or, in other words, his own children.

Per the official Season 4 logline, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

In addition to guest star Skarsgård, HBO confirmed Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Hope Davis, and Cherry Jones will be returning for the upcoming season. Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson additionally join the cast.

The first three seasons of “Succession” garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons. Season 3, which premiered October 2021, earned the SAG Award for drama ensemble and swept at the WGA, DGA, and PGA.

Season 4 production heads to Norway to capture Lukas’ hometown as the Waystar Royco buyout deal nears its conclusion, while the series could be eyeing a Season 5 series finale. “We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions,’” actor Cox said earlier this year. “That’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.”

Co-star Strong added that his character Kendall is in a “fresh hell” following (another) botched attempt at taking over Waystar Royco.

“Succession” is created by Jesse Armstrong and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.

For all the details on the upcoming season of “Succession,” click here.

“Succession” Season 4 premieres March 26 on HBO.

Check out the trailer below.

