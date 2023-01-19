×
The IndieWire Sundance 2023 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

As the Utah festival returns to full in-person events, IndieWire will be on the ground to track it all.

Film and Television Reviews

Interviews

Features

Sundance Film Festival Cancels Plans for New Frontier Program in 2023

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News

Sundance Unveils 2023 Online Platform, Ticketing Details

Sundance 2023 Lineup: New Films from Nicole Holofcener, Brandon Cronenberg, Jonathan Majors, & More

Sundance Sets Restorations of ‘SLAM’ and Gregg Araki’s ‘Doom Generation’ for 2023 Fest

Xavier Dolan, Paul Feig, and Willie Nelson Doc Among 2023 Sundance Shorts and Episodic Additions

Sundance Adds John Carney Musical and More World Premieres to 2023 Lineup

Sundance Adds Dakota Johnson, Barry Jenkins, and More to Beyond Film Talks Lineup

Jeremy O. Harris, Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton Headline 2023 Sundance Juries

Pre-Festival Analysis

Sundance Wish List: 40 Films We Hope Will Premiere at the 2023 Festival

Oscar Hopefuls and Sales Titles Lurk at Sundance 2023: Programmers Unpack the Lineup

Sundance 2023: Slashed Streaming Budgets and Theatrical Woes Won’t Dampen Sales

Sundance 2023: 27 Must-See Films at This Year’s Festival, from ‘Infinity Pool’ to ‘Cat Person’ and More

Sundance 2023: 10 Must-See Short Films at This Year’s Festival

Podcasts, Press Conferences, Panels, and Events

IndieWire Studio Makes In-Person Return for Sundance 2023

Sundance 2023 Launches with Celebration of Ryan Coogler, W. Kamau Bell, and Nikyatu Jusu

John Sloss Is More Hopeful About the Sundance Film Market Than You Might Think

Photos, Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More

See Sundance First Looks for 25 Buzzy Films, from ‘Cat Person’ to ‘Passages’

‘Infinity Pool’ Trailer: Alexander Skarsgård Kills His Doppelgänger in Brandon Cronenberg’s Latest

Steven Soderbergh Executive-Produces Retro Sci-Fi Sundance Thriller ‘Divinity’ — Watch Teaser

Acquisitions

Sundance 2023: 17 Films That Could Sell Big Among a Diverse Lineup

Sundance 2023 Movie Deals So Far: Music Box Films Nabs ‘Other People’s Children’

Awards

Luca Guadagnino to Receive Sundance Film Festival International Icon Award

