Vivica A. Fox Is Back as Copperhead in SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ Music Video — Watch

Inspired by Quentin Tarantino's 2003 film, SZA reimagines herself in Uma Thurman's role as The Bride.

SZA is slicing through her enemies in a “Kill Bill”-inspired music video.

Inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 film of the same name, SZA’s track “Kill Bill” reimagines the singer in the lead role of the vengeful Bride, played by Uma Thurman in the movie.

The four-minute, 35-second music video marks Vivica A. Fox’s return to the character Copperhead aka Vernita Green, who helps SZA’s Bride with martial arts training, before turning on her in the film franchise. An anime sequence shows SZA ripping her cheating ex-boyfriend’s heart out with a samurai blade as she sings “I just killed my ex” while threatening to “kill his girlfriend next.” SZA ends the music video nakedly suspended by a rope in her lair as the track “Seek and Destroy” begins to play.

Music video helmer Christian Breslauer directs “Kill Bill” after previously collaborating on videos for Lizzo, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Tory Lanez. The video is the latest accompaniment to SZA’s new album “SOS.”

The “Kill Bill” homage comes on the heels of Tarantino’s tease of a third film installment. The Oscar winner shared in June 2021 that a trilogy could be set 20 years after the events of the sequel “Kill Bill Vol. 2,” he’d love to cast Thurman’s real-life daughter Maya Hawke as Bebe.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said. “And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

Actress Fox’s legacy as Copperhead would also mark the pivotal conflict of the film, with her own daughter setting out to avenge Copperhead’s death by killing The Bride. Fox previously pitched Zendaya for the role, but it seems like SZA may have just stolen the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Thurman and Hawke are set to star in another action film together with “The Kill Room” about a hitman and an art dealer who are caught up in an influencer scheme. Samuel L. Jackson also stars.

