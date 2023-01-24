Mark Rylance Compares Taylor Russell to Marilyn Monroe: It Was a ‘Surprise’ How Similar They Are

"I've often read that on set with Marilyn Monroe, people couldn’t see what she was doing," Rylance said. "With Taylor, I had a similar feeling."

Taylor Russell is drawing comparisons to screen legend Marilyn Monroe thanks to her star-making turn in “Bones and All.”

Russell’s co-star Mark Rylance explained how the up-and-coming actress was reminiscent of “Gentleman Prefer Blondes” icon Monroe in her approach to acting.

“I’ve often read that on set with Marilyn Monroe, people couldn’t see what she was doing,” Rylance told Harper’s Bazaar. “With Taylor, I had a similar feeling.”

He added, “That was the surprise for me: how much the camera digs into the soul of a person.”

“Bones and All” starred Russell opposite Timothée Chalamet as two star-crossed lovers with a penchant for cannibalism. Rylance was one nomad who crosses paths with the couple.

Russell credited Sissy Spacek as her “favorite actress of all time” and a large inspiration.

“Acting is the opposite of running away,” Russell said. “It illuminates something.”

With a similar tone to Spacek’s turn in Terrence Malick’s “Badlands,” Russell praised the script for “Bones and All,” helmed by Luca Guadagnino. “It felt so sincere,” she said. “That’s something I look for because I think it’s vulnerable to be sincere. That’s something that a lot of people want, but it’s hard to grasp.”

The gory “Bones and All” cannibal sequences included Russell chowing down on maraschino cherries, dark chocolate, and Fruit Roll-Ups, as Russell previously dished.

“It was very sweet and [tastier] than anything else maybe you could imagine,” she said of eating the replicated bloody body parts.

And Russell’s performance isn’t the only one attracting comparisons to actresses of Hollywood past: “Babylon” star Eric Roberts praised Margot Robbie for channeling the same intensity as Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.”

“I will tell you that Margot Robbie is going to win an Academy Award for that. She gives the most incredible performance in ‘Babylon’ that I have ever seen,” Roberts said. “The two incredible actresses in ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ gave perfect performances, and it’s on that level. She blew me away. I couldn’t believe how brilliant every minute of every day she was.”

Late icon Monroe was also reimagined onscreen by Ana de Armas for Andrew Dominik’s controversial Netflix film “Blonde.”

