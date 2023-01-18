‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 First Look: Ted Faces Off with Nate

Season 3 of the hit series will release at some point in Spring 2023.

AFC Richmond is (almost) back. Almost two years after the premiere of “Ted Lasso’s” second season, the third (and maybe final) season of the acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy will premiere in Spring 2023, it was announced Wednesday. In addition, the streamer shared a first look photo from the season, which sees the title character (Jason Sudeikis) face off against his former protege and new rival Nathan (Ted Mohammad) as former AFC owner Rupert (Anthony Head) looks on.

The news was announced the same day of Apple TV+’s Television Critics Association winter press tour, where co-creator Bill Lawrence and star and writer Brett Goldstein appeared on a panel to support their upcoming Jason Segel and Harrison Ford comedy series “Shrinking.” On the panel, Lawrence was asked about when audiences can expect to see the series again, and although he maintained that he didn’t know the exact date, revealed he saw rough cuts of the final episodes, calling them “fucking awesome.”

Lawrence created “Ted Lasso” with Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, based loosely off a series of 2013 ads promoting NBC Sport’s coverage of Britain’s Premier League, the country’s highest football league. The series revolves around Ted, an unfailingly kind American football coach, who is selected to lead the fictional, struggling AFC Richmond soccer team. Although initially mocked by the press and distrusted by the team, Ted’s compassionate approach to coaching slowly wins them over, and he and the club’s owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) become determined to win the league by any means necessary. Goldstein also stars in the series as assistant coach Roy, with other cast members including Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, and Sarah Niles.

Although “Ted Lasso” has become Apple TV+’s most widely watched series, as well as an Emmys favorite with two consecutive Best Comedy Series wins, the show might go out swinging in its third season. Although Apple TV+ hasn’t confirmed that the season will be the last, Goldstein said back in June that the crew wrote the season as the end of the show’s storyline, with Lawrence making similar comments that the series was plotted to have a three-act structure with each season.

As to why Season 3 has taken so long, a Puck News report from September claimed production on the series hit various roadblocks, including the freezing of a sequence shot at the Chelsea Football Club stadium, after the club’s owner was forced to sell due to his ties to the Russian oligarchy following the invasion of Ukraine. The story also claimed Sudeikis refused to sign off on scripts, leaving them in a constant state of rewrites, causing some on-set tension.

Lawrence executive produces “Ted Lasso” via Doozer Productions with Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sudeikis also executive produces with Hunt, Kelly, Bill Wrubel, Jane Becker, and Jamie Lee. Goldstein co-executive produces. Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television produce for Apple TV+.

