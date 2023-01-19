‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 Sets April Premiere — Here’s Your First Look

Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao are joined by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, and more.

Apple TV+ is throwing a brand new party. The second season of murder mystery comedy series “The Afterparty” is set to premiere on the streamer April 28, it was announced out of the streamer’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. To celebrate, Apple also released four first-look photos for the season, which shows returning stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao, as well as new cast members of the whodunnit anthology’s second outing.

First released in January last year, “The Afterparty” is a high-concept comedy series where each season focuses on a murder case, and each episode retells the story of the night from a different character’s perspective, as a pastiche of a different film or TV genre. In Season 1, the case took place at the afterparty of a high school reunion, with Haddish playing a detective interviewing a group of suspects that included Richardson, Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou to solve the murder of Xavier (Dave Franco).

Season 2 of the comedy series sees Haddish, Richardson, and Chao return for a new case at a wedding, where a groom is murdered, and every guest becomes a suspect. Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and Ken Jeong play the new group of party guests that Haddish interrogates.

“The Afterparty” was created by Chris Miller, one-half of a filmmaking and producing duo with Phil Lord that resulted in projects like “The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “Clone High.” Season 2 is run by Miller and Anthony King. Miller and Lord executive produce through their production banner Lord Miller, while King also executive produces, and Lord Miller’s Television SVP Aubrey Lee produces. TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television produce the series for Apple, as part of Lord and Miller’s current five-year TV deal with the production companies.

Season 2 of “The Afterparty” will premiere with two episodes April 28. One new episode in the 10-episode season will premiere weekly on Fridays, with the finale set for June 23. Take a look at the first look photos below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.