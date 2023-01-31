‘The Company You Keep’ Trailer: Milo Ventimiglia Is a Seductive Con Artist in a CIA Love Affair

Inspired by Korean series "My Fellow Citizens," the ABC dramedy is executive produced by Jon M. Chu.

Milo Ventimiglia is bringing his Jack Pearson charm and signature short shorts to a new TV role: playing a con artist with questionable taste in women.

Ventimiglia leads upcoming ABC series “The Company You Keep” opposite Catherine Haena Kim (“Good Trouble”) as an ill-fated yet still well-matched couple. Ventimiglia is Charlie, a con artist who falls for CIA agent Emma (Kim) while neither knows their true identities.

Based on Korean Broadcasting System series “My Fellow Citizens,” the show is executive produced by co-showrunners Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer, along with Ventimiglia’s DiVide Pictures banner. Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman also executive produce for Gratitude Productions, with “Wicked” and “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foto serving as EPs for Electric Somewhere.

Per the official synopsis, “The Company You Keep” follows the aftermath of a night of passion that leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand, forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

Sarah Wayne Callies, William Fichtner, and Polly Draper star as Charlie’s con artist family, while Tim Chiou, James Saito, and Freda Foh Shen play Emma’s relatives. Felisha Terrell also stars as an Irish mob consultant.

Ventimiglia previously opened up about wanting to take on a character that was the exact opposite of his “This Is Us” role as picture-perfect patriarch Jack Pearson. “Let’s make him not be a father, let’s make him not be a husband, just a guy on his own, however that comes at us,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

It was the “Gilmore Girls” alum’s connection to “In the Heights” helmer Chu that ultimately led to him being cast in “The Company You Keep.” His character of Charlie is a “good bad guy” who has a “complicated” relationship with morality.

“He can excel in that world where he doesn’t excel in his personal life,” Ventimiglia said, drawing a parallel to his own life. “Historically for years that had happened to me, where my personal life always took second seat to my professional life. My professional life was always firing on all cylinders and doing really well, and I never really understood the need for success in personal life. But I can definitely relate to Charlie’s struggles or desires to have that and want that, and understand that there’s got to be shifts in his professional space.”

“The Company You Keep” premieres on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu February 19.

Check out the trailer below.

