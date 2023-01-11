‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama

"Avatar: The Way of Water," "Elvis," "TÁR," and "Top Gun: Maverick" were among the nominees.

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical epic “The Fabelmans” has officially taken home the top prize at the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards, picking up the Best Motion Picture, Drama statuette. The award, the final one of the evening, was presented to Spielberg and his cast by fellow filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

Spielberg’s film was up against a stacked assortment of other nominees, including Todd Field’s “TÁR,” Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.” The win, arguably the biggest of the evening, was not the only Globe that Spielberg took home at the Los Angeles event: earlier in the ceremony, he also picked up Best Director for his helming of the deeply personal story that loosely dramatizes his own upbringing.

Spielberg is a frequent Golden Globe nominee and winner, and tonight’s wins mark his eighth and ninth wins, respectively. He’s also no stranger to racking up both Best Director and Best Motion Picture, Drama wins at the ceremony: he previously did just that with his “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan” in 1994 and 1999.

Jerrod Carmichael, an Emmy winner for his standup comedy special “Rothaniel,” hosted the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. This year’s Globes saw the ceremony, usually the second most popular film award show after the Oscars, return from hiatus after NBC canceled its broadcast of the 79th awards last year after repeated controversies plagued the awards body.

In the year since, the HFPA has attempted to address its blacklisting from Hollywood over its lack of diversity and corruption through a series of internal reforms, such as welcoming 103 new voters to vote this year and taking the organization for-profit, though it notably failed to achieve stated diversity goal benchmarks.

Earlier in the evening, Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” won Best Motion Picture, Comedy, beating out fellow nominees like Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and Ruben Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness.”

Spielberg’s film has long been considered a frontrunner for the Oscars’ Best Picture, picking up a People’s Choice Award win at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival after the film’s September premiere at the lauded festival, which is often viewed as a predictor for Best Picture contenders. For the past decade, every winner of the coveted award has gone onto receive a nomination for Best Picture.

Following its November release, the film was named one of the top ten films of 2022 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. The film received five total nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, 11 nominations at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards (including Best Picture), along with a variety of other critics’ group nods and wins.

