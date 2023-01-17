‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: Watch Mando and Grogu’s Next Adventure

It's been almost a year since we last saw Mando and Grogu in "The Book of Boba Fett."

He’s back.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, better known simply as Mando, is under the helmet again for Season 3 of the smash Disney+ hit, “The Mandalorian.” Watch the trailer below.

When we last saw Pascal’s wandering warrior in Season 2, he had just said goodbye to Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, who was spirited away by Luke Skywalker to start his Jedi training. It was an extremely moving moment, one of the defining moments of the entire Disney Star Wars era. But note: we said it was the last time we saw them on “The Mandalorian.”

The last time we actually saw them was on “The Book of Boba Fett,” which arguably undercut the emotionality of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 finale by getting Mando and Grogu back together a little too quickly. Where were the stakes?! We needed to feel that separation! Maybe it was a way to just not have to show us creepy CGI Luke as much.

Anyway, reuniting Mando and Grogu will obviously not then be the focus of Season 3. Instead a whole new adventure awaits. On “The Book of Boba Fett,” Mando got a new ship, a converted chrome Naboo starfighter (like those seen in 1999’s “The Phantom Menace”). But in that Season 2 “Mandalorian” finale he also picked up a new grudge: Mando possesses the Darksaber, a legendary black-bladed lightsaber created by the first Mandalorian Jedi. Whosoever has earned the right to wield the Darksaber has the right to rule the planet Mandalore. But you can only earn the right to wield it by defeating the previous wielder in combat. (Remarkably, “The Mandalorian” is the live-action continuation of storylines from the animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels in its focus on this weapon.)

Mando won the Darksaber in combat from Imperial baddie Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). But though he wants to give it to the person who, in the Mandalorian line of succession, should rule Mandalore, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), she knows it’s not hers unless she defeats Mando in combat. So even though they stared down Moff Gideon’s forces together as allies, at some point Mando and Bo-Katan will now have to come to blows.

How much will that come back to haunt him in Season 3? And will he cross paths again with Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson)? We’re not spoiling it for you, watch the trailer below!

