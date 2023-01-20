Timothée Chalamet Begs Apple TV+ for a Job in Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Jason Momoa makes Chalamet feel left out of the star-studded Apple Original films and TV lineup.

Nicole Kidman and AMC Theatres may “make movies better,” but Timothée Chalamet is determined to make streaming originals superior with a little help from Apple.

A new Super Bowl ad captures Oscar nominee Chalamet sitting alone in a dark theater, watching Apple Original films and TV series from the past year. Similar to Kidman musing how heartbreak feels good in a place like this, Chalamet is eyeing an Academy Award win.

“Wow, Apple. Best Picture,” the “Call Me By Your Name” star says while watching “CODA.” Chalamet then adds, “I was in two Best Picture nominees last year,” in reference to “Don’t Look Up” and “Dune.”

While in the backseat of a limo surrounded by screaming fans, Chalamet then sees the posters for “Causeway” starring Jennifer Lawrence and the new “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” documentary.

“Why don’t I have a documentary?” Chalamet asks.

Later, Chalamet says, “I could do TV” while overlooking a billboard for “Ted Lasso” Season 3. “‘Severance’ is weird. I could do weird,” he adds. “‘Black Bird.’ I guess I could do prison.”

Related 'The Afterparty' Season 2 Sets April Premiere -- Here's Your First Look

'Schmigadoon!' Season 2 Sets April Premiere Date: See First Look Related 23 Controversial Film and TV Book Adaptations That Rankled Their Audiences and Authors

Nightmare Film Shoots: The Most Grueling Films Ever Made, from 'Deliverance' to 'Mad Max' to 'Avatar 2'

Jason Momoa even tells Chalamet that everyone has an Apple TV+ series at this point.

But it’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” that piques Chalamet’s interest most: “Scorsese, DiCaprio, De Niro,” he chants. “Hey Apple, call me?”

Chalamet starred in Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” in 2022, with films “Dune: Part Two” and “Wonka” set for 2023 releases. So, will an Apple Original film be on the horizon for the actor?

The Apple lineup for this year boasts new series like “The Last Thing He Told Me” with Jennifer Garner, “Shrinking” with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, and “Extrapolations” starring Marion Cotillard, Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, and Sienna Miller, plus more “Ted Lasso,” “The Afterparty,” “Truth Be Told,” and “Schmigadoon!.” Films like “Sharper” and “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” are additionally coming soon.

As Chalamet mentioned, Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” was originally anticipated to premiere in 2022. While production wrapped in October 2021, the film is expected to debut later this year. DiCaprio and director Scorsese are also partnering with Apple for an adaptation of the non-fiction book “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.