‘Titans,’ ‘Doom Patrol’ Both Ending After Season 4 at HBO Max

Both series started at the DC Universe streamer before transferring to HBO Max for their third seasons.

Even superheroes can’t defeat the looming threat of a series finale. “Titans” and “Doom Patrol,” two live-action series based on DC Comic book characters, will end after their respective ongoing fourth seasons, IndieWire has confirmed.

The two series have an interesting development history, beginning as original programs for DC Universe, a streaming platform focused on superhero content, launching their first seasons in 2018 (for “Titans”) and 2019 (for “Doom Patrol”). After HBO Max launched, DC Universe was rebooted as a free comics subscription service, and the shows moved to the new streamer. “Titans” premiered its fourth and now final season this November, while “Doom Patrol’s” launched in December; both seasons consists of 12 episodes split into two six-episode parts, with the final batches of episodes set to premiere at unannounced dates.

“While these will be the final seasons of ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol,’ we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement. “For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.”

We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson.

Both series were productions of Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, and Geoff Johns executive producing. “Titans” was developed for TV by Berlanti and Johns with Akiva Goldsman, and was based on the titular superhero group, also known as the “Teen Titans.” Brenton Thwaites starred in the series as Dick Grayson, the former sidekick of Batman, as he sets out on his own to form his own team. Other cast members included Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Joshua Orpin, Jay Lycurgo, Franka Potente, and Joseph Morgan. Greg Walker served as showrunner for the series and executive produced with Goldsman and Richard Hatem. Weed Road Pictures produced the series.

“I’m immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all forty nine episodes over the last five plus years. I couldn’t have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman,” Walker said in a statement. “I’m incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve.”

“Doom Patrol” is based on the characters created in the original comic books by writers Arnold Drake and Bob Haney, and artist Bruno Premiani, and focused on a group of outcasts who received powers via freak accidents and band together to protect the world. The ensemble cast featured Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Matthew Zuk, Riley Shanahan, Joivan Wade, Skye Roberts, and Michelle Gomez, while Brendan Fraser and Matt Bomer provided the voices for two of the characters. Showrunner Jeremy Carver developed the series for television and executive produced with Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson.

“To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons,” Carver said in a statement. “Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride.”

The news of both show’s end comes during a shake-up in DC content at Warner Bros. Discovery, following the hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of DC Studios. The two reportedly have extensive plans to consolidate films, TV shows, and other media starring DC characters, and their clean-up has already lead to actors like Henry Cavill stepping aside from their film roles. That said, some DC shows on HBO Max, such as the animated “Harley Quinn,” are still intact, with that series expected to release a special episode on Valentine’s Day.

