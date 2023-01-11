Tom Hardy Loaned Prince Harry His ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Costume for Apocalypse Halloween Party

"It was funny, and a little scary," Prince Harry wrote in his memoir, "Spare," about trying on the outfit for the first time.

Tom Hardy gave Prince Harry a one-way ticket to Gas Town for a truly epic Halloween.

In the Duke of Sussex’s memoir “Spare,” Harry detailed asking actor Hardy to borrow his “Mad Max: Fury Road” costume for an apocalypse-themed Halloween party at Soho House in Toronto. Harry was attending the party with then-girlfriend Meghan Markle.

“For help with my costume, I turned to a friend, the actor Tom Hardy, before I left home,” Harry wrote (via The Independent). “I phoned him to ask if I could borrow his costume from ‘Mad Max.’ ‘The whole thing?’ ‘Yes, please, mate! The whole kit!'”

Harry wore the costume from the 2015 George Miller film, which caused Markle to “roar with laughter.”

“It was funny. And a little scary. But the main thing was: I was unrecognizable,” Harry continued. “Meg, meanwhile, wore torn black shorts, a camo top, fishnet stockings. If that’s the apocalypse, bring on the end of the world, I thought.”

He added that “no one looked twice at [Markle’s] dystopian date,” proving the “Fury Road” costume kept Harry’s identity under wraps, literally.

“Fury Road” spurred upcoming prequel “Furiosa,” with Anya Taylor-Joy playing the younger version of Charlize Theron’s titular character.

“Listen, I’m not mad about [Miller doing a prequel instead of a sequel],” Theron told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2022. “One of the greatest fucking actresses is picking up something that I only imagined.”

Theron added that “Mad Max: Fury Road” was a “long, long shoot” and grueling production.

“Listen, I know I said, ‘Oh, as an actor, you want to be challenged,’ but you don’t want it to be that bad,” the Oscar winner said. “I have never done anything that needed that kind of endurance, and I don’t think I ever will [again]. I don’t know what production on the prequel was like, but I want to believe it was less. And I hate saying this because I don’t ever want to encourage young actors or storytellers to believe that they need trauma or sacrifice because I really, really don’t believe you do, but there’s a little bit about the circumstances around that movie that I think gave it the magic. It doesn’t mean it has to always be that, but I do think somehow the lightning in a bottle that you’re always trying to catch happened on that movie. But, man, it was fucking tough.”

