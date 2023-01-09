‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Bardo,’ ‘The Batman,’ ‘Empire of Light’ Lead the 2023 ASC Award Nominations

In seven out of the last 11 years, the ASC winner has won the Best Cinematography Oscar.

Roger Deakins (“Empire of Light”), Greig Fraser (“The Batman”), Darius Khondji (“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”), Claudio Miranda (“Top Gun: Maverick”), and Mandy Walker (“Elvis”) were nominated Monday for the 37th annual ASC Awards (to be held March 5 at the Beverly Hilton and live streamed).

For the legendary Deakins, who finds himself in the underdog position for exquisitely lensing Sam Mendes’ underappreciated ode to cinema, this marks his ASC-leading 17th nomination. The two-time Oscar winner (“1917” and “Blade Runner 2049”) has won five times, tied with Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki, the three-time Oscar winner (“Gravity,” “Birdman,” and “The Revenant”), who didn’t make the cut for “Amsterdam,” which never got any critical traction. Fraser, last year’s Oscar and ASC winner for “Dune,” has two wins and three noms. For Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” he provided a gritty noir look. Miranda, an Oscar winner for “Life of Pi,” has three nominations, and is considered the frontrunner for taking us into the cockpit of Tom Cruise’s jet fighters with visceral realism, thanks to the innovative Sony Rialto Camera Extension System.

Khondji also has three nominations; Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s his mind-blowing, semi-autobiographical journey back to Mexico City marks the director’s first collaboration with the cinematographer. And Baz Luhrmann’s delirious “Elvis” represents the first nomination for Walker, who visualized the biopic with a carnival-like period excitement. She’s only the third woman to be nominated for the ASC feature award, following Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”) last year and Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”) in 2018. Wegner and Morrison are also the only women to date nominated for the cinematography Oscar. As far as a predictor, in seven out of the last 11 years, the ASC winner has won the Oscar.

Among the omissions are two-time Oscar winner Janusz Kamiński (“Saving Private Ryan,” “Schindler’s List”), who could still sneak into the Oscar race for Steven Spielberg’s frontrunning “The Fabelmans”; “Titanic” Oscar and ASC winner Russell Carpenter (“Avatar: The Way of Water”); and “La La Land” Oscar winner Linus Sandgren (“Babylon”). In addition, Robert Richardson (who has 11 noms) was bypassed for “Emancipation,” the runaway slave actioner, which stars Will Smith and boasts a unique monochromatic look. James Friend was overlooked for the impressive World War I battlefield action in “All Quiet on the Western Front,” the buzzy German submission that’s shortlisted for the international film Oscar. IndieWire’s top pick for 2022’s best cinematography, Hoyte van Hoytema’s innovative large format digital day-for-night work and immersive IMAX cinematography in “Nope,” also missed the cut.

Spotlight nominees included Sturla Brandth Grøvlen for “War Sailor” (DCM Film), the fact-based Norwegian war drama, Kate McCullough for “The Quiet Girl” Irish (Super), the acclaimed Irish dysfunctional family drama, and Andrew Wheeler for “God’s Country” (IFC Films), a thriller set in the remote mountains of the American West.

Oscar-winning actress-producer Viola Davis (a contender for “The Woman King”) will be honored with the ASC Board of Governors Award.

Read on for the full list of nominees, including TV nods for “House of the Dragon,” “Barry,” and “Atlanta.”

Feature Film

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

Darius Khondji, ASC, AFC for “Bardo,False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

Claudio Miranda, ASC for “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Mandy Walker, ASC, ACS for “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Spotlight

Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, DFF for “War Sailor” (DCM Film)

Kate McCullough, ISC for “The Quiet Girl” (Super)

Andrew Wheeler for “God’s Country” (IFC Films)

Documentary

Ben Bernhard and Riju Das for “All That Breathes” (HBO/HBO Max)

Adam Bricker for “Chef’s Table: Pizza” – “Franco Pepe” (Netflix)

Wolfgang Held, ASC for “This Stolen Country of Mine”

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Todd Banhazl, ASC for “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” – “The Swan” (HBO/HBO Max)

Jeremy Benning, CSC for “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” – “The Outside” (Netflix)

Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC for “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” – “The Autopsy” (Netflix)

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC for “Lost Ollie” – “Bali Hai” (Netflix)

Sean Porter for “The Old Man” – “I” (FX)

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

John Conroy, ASC, ISC for “Westworld” – “Années Folles” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Catherine Goldschmidt for “House of the Dragon” – “The Lord of the Tides” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Alejandro Martinez for “House of the Dragon” – “The Green Council” (HBO/HBO MAX)

M. David Mullen, ASC for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Prime Video)

Alex Nepomniaschy, ASC for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”– “Everything is Bellmore” (Prime Video)

Nikolaus Summerer for “1899” – “The Calling” (Netflix)

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Marshall Adams, ASC for “Better Call Saul” – “Saul Gone” (AMC)

Jesse M. Feldman for “Interview With the Vampire” – “Is My Very Nature That of the Devil” (AMC)

Christian “Tico” Herrera, CCR for “Snowfall” – “Departures” (FX)

Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS for “The Old Man” – “IV” (FX)

Jaime Reynoso, AMC for Snowpiercer – “Bound by One Track” (TNT)

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Adam Bricker for “Hacks” – “The Click” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Carl Herse for “Barry” – “Starting Now” (HB0/HBO MAX)

Stephen Murphy BSC, ISC for “Atlanta” – “New Jazz” (FX)

Ula Pontikos, BSC for “Russian Doll” – “Matryoshka” (Netflix)

Christian Sprenger, ASC for “Atlanta” – “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.” (FX)

