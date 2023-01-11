Could ‘Tulsa King’ Get the ‘Yellowstone’ Treatment? ‘Absolutely,’ Paramount+ Programming Chief Says

"We believe there’s a world of storytelling to be told that the audience can enjoy, and they love the characters. Let’s see where it can take us."

Paramount+ has not been shy about going all in on Taylor Sheridan and his ability to build a streaming universe out of “Yellowstone.” But why stop there? Sheridan’s “Tulsa King,” with Sylvester Stallone, has also been a big hit for the streamer, and Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, streaming with Paramount Global, told IndieWire that anything is possible.

“The short answer is absolutely. We’re open to the possibilities, everything,” Giles said between panels at Paramount+’s presentation at TCA on January 9. “What we love to do is take this valuable IP and turn anything into a franchise because we believe there’s a world of storytelling to be told that the audience can enjoy, and they love the characters. Let’s see where it can take us.”

To date, “Yellowstone” has been spun off as both “1883” with Sam Elliott and the current “1923” with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The show has created such a complicated family tree of Dutton characters spanning decades that Ford needs a literal “flow chart” to keep it straight. Sheridan also has the Jeremy Renner series “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+. But Giles says that, based on how Sheridan thinks, there very much could be more to “Tulsa.”

“The huge success we’ve had with ‘Tulsa King’ and Sylvester Stallone opens up possibilities with Taylor Sheridan, who consistently, his mind works in terms of universes and backstories, so I think there’s always a possibility that there’s more to that universe and more to that story. More to come there,” Giles said.

“Tulsa King,” which premiered on November 13 and just aired its season finale, has already been renewed for a second season. Stallone stars as a Mafia capo who gets out of prison and is reassigned to establish criminal operations in Oklahoma. The show’s first episode also aired on Paramount Network following the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone,” where it drew 3.7 million total viewers over its first three days, according to Nielsen. And per Paramount+, the show’s premiere date became the biggest single sign-up day in the streaming service’s history.

Sheridan executive produces “Tulsa King” alongside Terence Winter, who serves as showrunner and writer. Stallone also executive produces with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce the series.

