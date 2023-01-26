‘We Have a Ghost’ Trailer: David Harbour Haunts Anthony Mackie’s Family in Supernatural Comedy

"Freaky" writer-director Christopher Landon helms the Netflix comedy, co-starring Jennifer Coolidge as an influencer medium.

David Harbour has been undead in “Stranger Things,” Santa in “Violent Night,” and now, a friendly ghost for upcoming Netflix comedy “We Have a Ghost.”

Written and directed by Christopher Landon (“Freaky,” “Happy Death Day”), the film stars Harbour as Ernest, a supernatural entity who is dead set on finding his killer, with the help of a new family he’s haunting. Per the official synopsis, “We Have a Ghost” centers on teen Kevin (Jahi Winston) becoming an overnight social media sensation when his dad (Anthony Mackie) comes in contact with ghost Ernest. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA, led by Tig Notaro.

Jennifer Coolidge co-stars as a medium seeing dollar signs with the popularity of Ernest. The cast includes Erica Ash, Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, and Steve Coulter.

“We Have a Ghost” is based on the short story “Ernest” by Geoff Manaugh, who also serves as an executive producer. Marty Bowen produces for Temple Hill and Dan Halsted produces for Halsted Pictures. Executive producers include writer-director Landon, Korey Budd, author Manaugh, Isaac Klausner, John Fischer, and Nathan Miller.

Landon told Entertainment Weekly that Harbour was the “first choice” to play Ernest.

“I knew that the role was incredibly challenging because there’s no dialogue, so he just has to do so much with so little,” Landon said. “We had a meeting, and he told me he was terrified of doing it, which I thought was great because it shows that he was feeling vulnerable and intrigued and excited. By the end of our meeting, I think we both felt really strongly that it was a good match.” Harbour’s 2023 is jam-packed with more productions as “Stranger Things” ends after five seasons and Marvel’s next phase begins with “Thunderbolts” on the horizon. Harbour will reprise his role as Jim Hopper in the Netflix series, and his “Black Widow” role of Red Guardian for “Thunderbolts” opposite Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, and Florence Pugh, plus Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “I like these guys who are a bunch of losers or a bunch of guys who can’t quite get it right,” Harbour told Collider of the ragtag superhero gang. “And so far what they’ve pitched me just feels really cool.”

“We Have a Ghost” premieres February 24 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

