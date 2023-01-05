‘Wednesday’ Star Emma Myers Did a ‘Werewolf Boot Camp’ to Prepare for the Series

"I have never done so much parkour in my life. It was me running on the floor on all fours, leaping over things, we had these stunt guys pretending to be sheep."

In Netflix’s smash hit “Wednesday,” the titular Addams daughter (played by Jenna Ortega) meets a lot of foils during her adventures at Nevermore Academy. Chief among them is her roommate Enid (Emma Myers), a spunky girlie-girl — and a werewolf. To prepare for the part, the show’s stunt team had Myers participate in a “werewolf boot camp.”

Myers spoke about her experience in the boot camp during the January 4 “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” According to Myers, the training happened ahead of filming the show’s sixth episode, which features Enid interacting with her werewolf brothers.

“I have never done so much parkour in my life. It was me running on the floor on all fours, leaping over things, we had these stunt guys pretending to be sheep,” Myers said. “I think anyone who was walking past was like, ‘What is going on in there?'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Myers spoke about her lack of knowledge regarding the “Addams Family” before she joined “Wednesday,” saying she watched the ’90s movies but knew nothing about the original Charles Addams illustrations or the TV show. Asked if she ever wanted to play Wednesday instead of Enid before landing her part, Myers said that although she doesn’t have much in common with her character, the role comes much easier to her than Wednesday.

“Wednesday does not come to me naturally, Enid does. And I think Jenna did such a flawless job with Wednesday that if I even tried, it would be a disgrace,” Myers said. “I’m an optimist, I think that’s one of the only things that I have in common with Enid. I don’t like wearing colorful clothes, I’m not an extrovert, I’m an introvert … you’d think [I can play Wednesday] but I just can’t pull it off.”

In addition to Ortega and Myers, “Wednesday” also stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, and Christina Ricci from the original “Addams Family” films. The show, which premiered in November, has become one of Netflix’s all-time most successful shows, and although Season 2 has yet to be announced, it looks likely to happen.

Watch Myers’ full interview with Jimmy Fallon below.

