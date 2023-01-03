Guys, There’s No Way ‘Wednesday’ Is Moving to Amazon for Season 2

Despite a report that it could be in danger of leaving the streamer, a deal between Netflix and MGM was locked in a long time ago.

Happy Tuesday: We’ve got good news about “Wednesday.”

On Monday (we know, lots of days here), The Independent reported that Netflix’s hit “Addams Family” spinoff “Wednesday” could be leaving the streaming giant in favor of an Amazon property, likely Prime Video, for Season 2. We’re here to assure fans that the idea is about as far-fetched as a severed hand that walks itself around.

The “Wednesday” deal between Netflix and MGM were locked in long before Amazon purchased MGM, a person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire for this story.

Reps for Netflix and Amazon did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.

Obviously, a show jumping ship from one linear TV network to another or from one streamer to another is not completely unprecedented, even in the case of a successful show. And yes, Amazon did close its deal to acquire MGM for $8.5 billion last spring and will look to make the most of all its library of content in ways that hadn’t been utilized before. The Independent story even notes that Amazon has been willing to explore having MGM content not be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, which implies that even if Amazon did have some leverage, it could still have a home on Netflix.

Much of the hand-wringing has to do with the fact that Netflix hasn’t renewed “Wednesday” just yet, even though showrunners are already scouting locations and planning for a second season. But none of those factors should cause you to jump to conclusions.

In its first 28 days, “Wednesday” Season 1 was streamed for 1.237 billion hours, which makes it Netflix’s No. 2 English-language TV series of all time, behind “Stranger Things 4.” “Squid Game” would be the non-English language series that dwarfs them both with 1.6 billion hours viewed. “Wednesday” has already spent five weeks at No. 1 since it debuted in late November, having taken over the title from “Monster – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the spinoff series from creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, as well as director Tim Burton. The series also stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday Addams back in the ’90s.

