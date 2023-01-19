Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2023

From hype surrounding "Wakanda Forever" and "Quantumania" to new episodes of "The Bad Batch" and plenty of new movies, Disney+ isn't messing around in February.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” makes its Disney+ debut in February, but another title joining the library this month has us waiting eagerly.

The limited series “Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever” dives into the film’s soundtrack, from Ludwig Goransson’s score to the chanting and vocals of Wakandan tribes. “The sonic world of Wakanda is evolving,” music consultant Seni Saraki says in the show teaser. It’s impossible to imagine Ryan Coogler’s film series separate from that world, and deeply exciting for “Black Panther” fans to watch that evolution. “Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever” premiers February 22 on Disney+.

Here’s everything else coming to Disney+ in February.

February 1

– “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

– “Dead End Express” (Season 1)

– “Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” (Seasons 1-3)

– “Puppy Dog Pals” Season 5 (3 episodes)

– “O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu” (Season 1)

– “The Chorus: Success, Here I Go”

– “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Season 2 Premiere)

– “National Treasure: Edge of History” (Season 1, Episode 9)

– “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 6)

February 3

– “Clan of the Meerkats”

– “Life Below Zero” (Season 19)

– “Water and Power: A California Heist”

February 8

– “7 Toughest Days” (Season 1)

– “Arranged” (Season 1)

– “Celebrity House Hunting” (Season 1)

– “Dance Moms” (Seasons 1, 2, & 7)

– “Dance Moms: Miami” (Season 1)

– “Forged in Fire: Knife or Death” (Seasons 1 & 2)

– “Forged in Fire” (Season 4)

– “Ghost Hunters” (Seasons 1 & 2)

– “Hamster & Gretel” (Season 1, 5 episodes)

– “History’s Greatest Mysteries” (Seasons 1 & 2)

– “Ice Road Truckers” (Season 11)

– “Man vs. Child Chef Showdown” (Season 2)

– “Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'”

– “Me & Mickey” (Shorts) (Season 1, 7 episodes)

– “National Treasure: Edge of History” (Season Finale)

– “The Owl House” (Season 3, 1 episode)

– “The Proof Is Out There” (Seasons 1 & 2)

– “Rescue Cam” (Season 1)

– “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 7 & 8)

– “Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys” (Season 1)

– “Storage Wars: Miami” (Season 1)

– “Storage Wars: New York” (Seasons 1 & 2)

– “Storage Wars” (Season 14)

February 10

– “42 to 1”

– “The Christmas Consultant”

– “Dug Days: Carl’s Date”

– “Feliz Navidad”

– “House of Darkness”

– “Liz & Dick”

– “Marvel Studios Legends”: “Ant-Man,” “Hank & Janet,” “Wasp”

– “People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street”

– “The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story”

– “The Santa Con”

– “Tommy”

– “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart”

– “Turkey Hollow”

– “Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter”

February 15

– “Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog” (Season 3)

– “Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist” (Season 1)

– “Mars” (Season 1)

– “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Season 1, 6 episodes)

– “Mila in the Multiverse” (Season 1 Premiere)

– “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 9)

– “SuperKitties” Season 1 (7 episodes)

February 17

– “Inside Airport Lost & Found”

– “Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship”

February 22

– “To Catch a Smuggler” Season 4

– “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 10)

– “The Low Tone Club” (Season 1)

– “Ultimate Airport Dubai” (Seasons 1-3)

– “Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever” (Complete Limited Series)

February 24

– “Blow Your Mind”

– “Tini: The New Life of Violetta”

