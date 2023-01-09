Where to Stream Prince Harry’s Interviews That Have Aired — and Watch the Ones Still to Come

Here's how to ensure you don't miss any of the former monarch's appearances as he promotes his new memoir, "Spare."

When Prince Harry announced the publication of his memoir “Spare” and a subsequent press tour to promote it, few could have predicted how much shocking information would emerge about his rift with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William.

While the Netflix docuseries “Harry and Meghan” was widely derided as a puff piece without much substance, Harry’s new memoir appears (for better or worse) to be full of revealing information about the inner turmoil that has engulfed the British Royal family over the past decade. And the prince (who has stepped back from all official duties), isn’t holding much back in his interviews, discussing everything from his past drug use to physical altercations with his brother.

It all amounts to must-see TV for observers of the monarchy, and there’s still plenty of time to catch up if you’re behind. Keep reading for a roundup of Harry’s previous major media appearances.

The crown jewel of the “Spare” press tour thus far is Harry’s 30-minute interview with Anderson Cooper that aired on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, January 8. The interview contains plenty of shocking revelations — such as how on some level he kept believing his mother Princess Diana was still alive until he was 23, as well as his final farewell to the Queen upon her death this past September — and is the best place to jump in if you’re looking to catch up on the Royal Family drama. The full “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper can be streamed on CBS’ YouTube channels and website.

Harry also made an appearance on the British television network ITV, sitting down for an interview with journalist Tom Bradby. Harry’s ITV interview is not available to stream in the United States on any official channels, but British viewers can access the full interview on ITV’s streaming service, ITVX. Canadian residents can stream the interview on Paramount+ beginning on Tuesday, January 10.

Harry then made the jump to American morning television on Monday, appearing on “Good Morning America” on ABC. The complete “GMA” interview with Michael Strahan can be streamed on the show’s official YouTube channel.

The press tour is far from over, and Royal Family observers will another major opportunity to follow the drama this week. Harry is set to appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, January 10 at 11:35pm E.T. The appearance can be watched live on CBS and will likely appear on the show’s YouTube channel the following day.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.