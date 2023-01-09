‘Workaholics’ Movie Dead at Paramount+ Five Weeks Before Production, Says Adam DeVine

Actor Adam DeVine said the movie did not fit into Paramount+'s "new 'global' strategy."

Paramount+ just squashed “Workaholics” fans’ hopes of seven seasons and a movie.

Fan favorite star Adam DeVine confirmed that the slated “Workaholics” film has officially been canceled by Paramount+ just weeks before production. The movie version was announced in 2021, with Vulture reporting that the plot was about working in offices during the pandemic.

“Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the ‘Workaholics’ movie,” DeVine captioned on Instagram. “Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were suppose to begin filming in 5 weeks! [Paramount+] told us [we] don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy. We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time”

The “Pitch Perfect” actor continued, “I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs. We are out to other streamers, and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else.”

DeVine and “Workaholics” co-creators Blake Anderson and Anders Holm will discuss the cancellation of the film during their January 10 episode of the podcast “This is Important.”

Comedy Central series “Workaholics” aired from 2011 to 2017, with the trio starring as college dropouts who work at a telemarketing company. Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe, and Erik Griffin also starred in the comedy show that had frequent celebrity cameos.

While “Workaholics” looks for a new home, another TV series reborn in feature form, the long-awaited “Community” movie, is moving forward at Peacock. However, original cast members Donald Glover, Chevy Chase, and Yvette Nicole Brown are publicly not attached to star. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong will reprise their respective roles.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from ‘Community’’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” Susan Rovner, chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie.”

