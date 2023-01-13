‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Teaser: Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci Seek the Truth Behind the Antler Queen’s Reign

Elijah Wood and Jason Ritter join the hit Showtime series' highly-anticipated second season.

Bow before the Antler Queen, if you dare.

Since the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale for “Yellowjackets” last year, Showtime fans have been clamoring to untangle more of the decades-spanning mysteries as part of the teen cannibal series. Did adult Lottie, now played by Simone Kessell, kidnap Natalie (Juliette Lewis)? What does adult Van (Lauren Ambrose) now have to do with Lottie’s murderous dark spirit plot? Just how many blood sacrifices does Taissa (Tawny Cypress) make? And what really happened to Shauna’s (Melanie Lynskey) baby?

The buzz surrounding “Yellowjackets” Season 2 also extends to series newcomers Elijah Wood, who stars as a citizen detective working with Misty (Christina Ricci), and François Arnaud as the boyfriend of Coach Scott (Steven Kreuger). Nicole Maines additionally was cast as an associate of adult Lottie who is similarly trying to recover from a past trauma. Meanwhile, Season 1 actress Keeya King will be replaced by “Bel-Air” star Nia Sondaya in the role of teen Akilah. Lynskey’s real-life husband Jason Ritter was also cast in an undisclosed role.

Sophie Nelisse, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and Jasmin Savoy Brown are back playing the core group of teens.

“We’ve been calling Season 2, ‘The Winter of Their Discontent,'” showrunner Ashley Lyle previously revealed, citing John Steinbeck’s novel of the same name inspired by a line from William Shakespeare’s “Richard III.” Co-showrunner Bart Nickerson revealed to IndieWire that the original pitch for the series was “like ‘The Sopranos’ meets ‘Dazed and Confused,'” with Lyle adding “I think we also said it would be what would happen if the kids from ‘Dazed and Confused’ became the Donner party.”

As for Season 2, Lyle said, “You’re always trying to beat your original idea. Certain things have changed. Certain things did stay the same. You have to leave room for things to change or things to get better. We always try to stay flexible.”

Actress Ricci told Entertainment Tonight that the “first couple scripts had the entire cast gasping” on set. “So it’s even wilder: more crazy, more shocking, and really compelling and fun,” the “Wednesday” star added.

“Yellowjackets” landed seven Emmy nominations after its first season, including acting nods for both Ricci and Lynskey. A third season has already been greenlit by Showtime.

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 premieres March 24 on Showtime.

