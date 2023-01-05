‘You People’ Trailer: Jonah Hill Is Caught Between Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy

David Duchovny, Nia Long, Elliott Gould, and Molly Gordon also star in Kenya Barris' directorial debut.

Jonah Hill is caught between two worlds while trying to impress his fiancée’s family in new Netflix comedy “You People,” co-written by Hill and director Kenya Barris.

The official description reads: When a rideshare mix-up in L.A. brings Ezra Cohen (Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra’s progressive and semi-woke parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira’s unyielding yet concerned parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long), who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly.

Co-written by Hill and Barris and produced by the two alongside Kevin Misher, the comedy also stars Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, and Mike Epps.

“Black-ish” series creator Barris — who also penned “Shaft,” “Girls Trip,” and the upcoming “White Men Can’t Jump” remake — marks his feature debut with “You People.” David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster serve as executive producers.

Oscar nominee Hill previously announced he would not be promoting “You People” amid mental health concerns. Hill issued a statement accompanying his documentary “Stutz,” which he directed, announcing the shift in his press tour. (IndieWire interviewed Hill’s therapist about “Stutz” here.)

“You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself,” Hill said. “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film [‘Stutz’].”

Hill will direct the upcoming film “Outcome,” starring Keanu Reeves. Hill penned the script with Ezra Woods and will produce through his Strong Baby production banner.

“You People” premieres January 27 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

