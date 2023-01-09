‘You’ Season 4 Trailer: Penn Badgley Is a Heartbroken Serial Killer Stalking Tati Gabrielle

Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Stephen Hagan, and Tilly Keeper round out the ensemble cast for Season 4.

Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg in Season 4 of critically acclaimed Netflix series “You.” As Joe internationally stalks his past lover Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), he must reinvent himself yet again. Joe reintroduces himself under a new identity, with him now acting as a teacher named Professor Jonathan Moore in the U.K.

Per the official Season 4 synopsis, after his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his “messy” past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…

Lead star Badgley also makes his directorial debut. Showrunner Sera Gamble announced Badgley was taking over the director’s chair in an Instagram post with the caption, “We hired a new director this season but he seems to know the show really, really well.”

Badgley previously teased to Entertainment Tonight that the upcoming season marks a shift in storytelling. “The tone is similar but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. We’re using a different format. It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly, and I think it works.”

IndieWire critic Steve Greene praised “You” Season 3 for maintaining a “fascinating look at just how hard it is to outwit and outrun your own nature” on a psychological level. “In the same way that Badgley has had to wear different masks with the same face, Victoria Pedretti is eerily efficient at slipping between doting partner, schemer, simmering grudge-holder, and the killer we already know her to be,” Greene penned of Badgley’s co-star. “The show only works if Joe and Love can hide their true natures from the world with minimal to no effort. Badgley and Pedretti are perpetually up to the task.”

“You” Season 4 premieres February 9 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

