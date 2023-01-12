‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Resurrect the House-Swapping Rom-Com

"The Devil Wears Prada" and "27 Dresses" screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna writes and directs Kutcher's return to romantic comedies.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are BFFs with a spark in the latest house-swapping rom-com.

Putting a new twist on a modern trope, “Your Place or Mine” stars Witherspoon as Debbie, the total opposite of her longtime pal Peter (Kutcher). Debbie craves routine with her son in Los Angeles, while Peter thrives on change in New York City. When they swap houses and lives for a week, the duo discovers what they think they want might not be what they really need, per an official synopsis.

“Your Place or Mine” is written and directed by “The Devil Wears Prada” and “27 Dresses” screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna. The cast is rounded out by Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn.

Lead star Witherspoon produces the rom-com along with partner Lauren Neustadter, writer-director McKenna, Jason Bateman, and Michael Costigan.

McKenna previously told IndieWire that she “would never write anything if I didn’t know the ending.” The “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” series creator founded social media movement #FemaleFilmmakerFriday in 2018 to change the stereotypical images of directors in the public.

“It’s good to show people there are people out there making their dreams happen, and that means everybody from a 12-year-old who’s out in the backyard with her friends and her iPhone, to people who are directing $100 million movies,” McKenna said. “We need everybody to identify and understand that there is a system in place that has been keeping women from having these jobs. I think that we’re just starting to really understand the numbers of ways in which the system was sort of set up to not encourage, to not wick women into the system. I think it’s been these divisions have been invisible, these barriers have been invisible. I think women have always felt them, and known what they are, but I think that it’s about people hiring looking past the obvious person.”

McKenna is also set to collaborate further with “Your Place or Mine” star and mega-producer Witherspoon on Prime Video comedy series “All Stars” which already landed a two-season order. “All Stars” follows a former Daytona Beach cheerleader (Witherspoon) who cons her way into teaching cheerleading at a school in coastal England.

“Your Place or Mine” premieres February 10 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

