‘Babylon,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ and ‘Glass Onion’ Take Home Top Prizes at 2023 ADG Awards for Production Design

"Severance," "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power," "Our Flag Means Death," and "Pachinko" were the big TV winners at the Production Design Awards.

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) awarded winners in 14 categories at the 27th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards February 18 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. The awards honored theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features.

All five Academy Award nominees for Best Production Design — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Babylon,” “Elvis,” and “The Fabelmans” — were also ADG Award nominees, with “Babylon” production designer Florencia Martin taking home the award for Period Feature Film.

Fantasy Feature Film went to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” production designer Jason Kisvarday and Contemporary Feature Film went to “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” production designer Rick Heinrichs, both of whom were not nominated by the Academy. The technical and artistic achievements of “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” continued its impressive guild run with production designers Guy Davis and Curt Enderle winning the ADG for Best Animated Feature film, while Guillermo del Toro himself was the honoree of the William Cameron Menzies Award, “celebrating his visually striking and emotionally rich body of work.”

While the other four Oscar nominated production designers competing with Florencia Martin (“Babylon”) for the Academy Award did not win tonight, “Elvis” production designer Catherine Martin and director Baz Luhrmann were honored with the Cinematic Imagery Award, which the ADG gives annually to a filmmaker “whose body of work in the film and television industry has richly enhanced the visual aspects of the viewer’s experience.” The husband-wife duo were presented the award by their “Moulin Rouge” and “Australia” collaborator Nicole Kidman.

Among the nominees for TV, “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” “Severance,” “Our Flag Means Death,” “How I Met Your Father,” and “Pachinko” took home top prizes as well.

Below is full list of the nominees in all 14 ADG categories, with tonight’s winners in Bold.

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“All Quiet on the Western Front”: Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck

“Babylon”: Production Designer: Florencia Martin [WINNER]

“Elvis”: Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy

“The Fabelmans”: Production Designer: Rick Carter

“White Noise”: Production Designer: Jess Gonchor

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter

“The Batman”: Production Designer: James Chinlund

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: Production Designer: Hannah Beachler

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”: Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday [WINNER]

“Nope”: Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”: Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero

“Bullet Train”: Production Designer: David Scheunemann

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”: Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs [WINNER]

“Tár”: Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser

“Top Gun: Maverick”: Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle [WINNER]

“Lightyear”: Production Designer: Tim Evatt

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”: Production Designer: Liz Toonkel

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”: Production Designer: Nate Wragg

“Turning Red”: Production Designer: Rona Liu

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“The Crown”: “Ipatiev House” (Production Designer: Martin Childs)

“The Gilded Age”: “Never the New” (Production Designer: Bob Shaw)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Production Designer: Bill Groom)

“Pachinko”: “Chapter One” (Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop) [WINNER]

“Peaky Blinders”: “Black Day” (Production Designer: Nicole Northridge)

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Andor”: “Rix Road” (Production Designer: Luke Hull)

“House of the Dragon”: “The Heirs of the Dragon” (Production Designer: Jim Clay)

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”: “Adar” (Production Designer: Ramsey Avery) [WINNER]

“Stranger Things”: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Production Designer: Chris Trujillo)

“Wednesday”: “Woe is the Loneliest Number” (Production Designer: Mark Scruton)

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Better Call Saul”: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy” (Production Designer: Denise Pizzini

“Euphoria”: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,” “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” (Production Designer: Jason Baldwin Stewart)

“Ozark”: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make” (Production Designer: David Bomba)

“Severance”: “Good News About Hell” (Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle) [WINNER]

“The White Lotus”: “Ciao” (Production Designer: Cristina Onori)

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”: Production Designer: Tamara Deverell [WINNER]

“Moon Knight”: Production Designer: Stefania Cella

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”: Production Designers: Todd Cherniawsky, Doug Chiang

“Pinocchio”: Production Designer: Doug Chiang, Stefan Dechant

“Station 11”: Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

HALF-HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Emily In Paris”: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days” (Production Designer: Anne Seibel)

“Hacks”: “Trust the Process” (Production Designer: Alec Contestabile

“Only Murders in the Building”: “Framed” (Production Designer: Patrick Howe)

“Our Flag Means Death”: “Pilot” (Production Designer: Ra Vincent) [WINNER]

“What We Do in the Shadows”: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens” (Production Designer: Shayne Fox)

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“Bob Hearts Abishola”: “Inner Boss Bitch,” “Two Rusty Tractors,” “Estee Lauder and Goat Meat” (Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen)

“The Conners”:“Sex, Lies, and House Hunting,” “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling”: Production Designer: Jerry Dunn

“How I Met Your Father”: “Pilot” (Production Designer: Glenda Rovello) [WINNER]

“The Neighborhood”: “Welcome to the Remodel” (Production Designer: Wendell Johnson)

“United States of Al”: “Kiss/Maach,” “Divorce/Talaq,” “Sock/Jeraab” (Production Designer: Daren Janes)

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”: “Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With?,” “Bounce Them Coochies, Y’All!,” “Peaches and Eggplants for Errbody!” (Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michelle Yu)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”: “HBCYOU Band” (Production Designer: James McGowan)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: “Catwalk,” “60’s Girl Groups,” “Daytona Wind” (Production Designer: Gianna Costa)

“Saturday Night Live”: “Jack Harlow Hosts Season 48 Episode 4, Jack Harlow Musical Guest” (Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio) [WINNER]

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant”: “Honey” (Production Designer: Darcy E. Prevost)

VARIETY SPECIAL

64th Annual Grammy Awards: Supervising Art Director: Kristen Merlino

94th Annual Oscars: Production Designer: David Korins [WINNER]

“Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester”: Production Designer: Scott Pask

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party: Production Designer: Keith Raywood

“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would”: Production Designer: Star Theodos Kahn

COMMERCIALS

“American Horror Stories”: “Dollhouse” Promo (Production Designer: Marc Benacerraf)

Bud Light Seltzer: “Land Of Loud Flavors”: Production Designer: François Audouy

Just Eat & Katy Perry: “Did Somebody Say” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”: “Title Announcement” (Production Designer: Brian Branstetter) [WINNER]

Paramount+: “Wildlife Promo” (Production Designer: Maia Javan)

SHORT FORMAT: MUSIC VIDEO OR WEBSERIES

Adele “I Drink Wine” (Production Designer: Liam Moore) [WINNER]

Coldplay x Selena Gomez “Let Somebody Go” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

Kendrick Lamar “Rich Spirit” (Production Designer: Scott Falconer)

Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero” (Production Designer: Ethan Tobman)

Taylor Swift “Bejeweled” Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 3,200 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG’s ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual “Excellence in Production Design Awards” gala, bimonthly craft magazine “PERSPECTIVE”, figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs.

