‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ and ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ Win Big at the Annie Awards

The 50th Annual Annie Awards from ASIFA-Hollywood, honoring honor overall excellence in animation as well as individual achievement, were handed out in a ceremony February 25 at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” took home the Best Feature prize, as well as feature film awards for Best Character Animation, Best Direction, Best Music and Best Production Design. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” was awarded Best Indie Feature, as well as Best Voice Acting for co-creator Jenny Slate and Best Writing — Feature.
In the TV categories, “Bob’s Burgers,” “Love Death + Robots,” and “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” all took home awards. See the full list of winners below.
Previously announced, The Winsor McCay Award, in recognition of lifetime or career contributions, was presented to three recipients: Pete Docter, animated feature writer-director and Pixar CEO; Evelyn Lambart (posthumously), early National Film Board of Canada collaborator, including her significant series of short films; and Craig McCracken, a prolific, influential television series creator. The June Foray Award for significant and benevolent or charitable impact was awarded to Mindy Johnson, author, historian and educator.
The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement affecting the animation industry was presented to Visual Effects Reference Platform, initially developed by Nick Cannon and Francois Chardavoine to eliminate incompatibilities between digital content creation software. The Certificate of Merit Award for service to the art and industry was presented to John Omohundro.
BEST FEATURE
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in
association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST INDIE FEATURE
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
Marcel the Movie LLC
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
“Ice Merchants”
COLA Animation production & Wild Stream
BEST SPONSORED
“Save Ralph”
Arch Model Studio
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
“The Tiny Chef Show” Episode: “Pancakes”
Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
“Abominable and the Invisible City” Episode: “Everest Returns”
DreamWorks Animation
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
“Bob’s Burgers” Episode: “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
20th Television / Bento Box Entertainment
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
“Oni: Thunder God’s Tale” Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
BEST STUDENT FILM
“The Soloists”
Student directors: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk
Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz
“Love Death + Robots” Episode: “Bad Traveling”
Blur Studio for Netflix
BEST FX – FEATURE
Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro
Cebrian, Alex Nowotny
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
20th Century Studios / Disney Studios
Wētā FX
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
Tim Watts
“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
Tucker Barrie
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in
association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen
Cullingford
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
20th Century Studios / Disney Studios
Wētā FX
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna
“Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course”
Studio MDHR
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Alberto Mielgo
“Love Death + Robots” Episode: “Jibaro”
Blur Studio for Netflix
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
Taylor Krahenbuhl
“The Bad Guys”
DreamWorks Animation
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy
“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in
association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Ego Plum, Dave Wasson, Cosmo Segurson
“The Cuphead Show!” Episode: “Carn-Evil”
Netflix Animation
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in
association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada
“Oni: Thunder God’s Tale” Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in
association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Emily Dean
“Love Death + Robots” Episode: “The Very Pulse of the Machine”
Blur Studio for Netflix
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Anthony Holden
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
DreamWorks Animation
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr.Big)
“Zootopia+” Episode: “The Godfather of the Bride”
Walt Disney Animation Studios
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
Marcel the Movie LLC
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
Andrew Kevin Walker
“Love Death + Robots” Episode: “Bad Traveling”
Blur Studio for Netflix
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
Marcel the Movie LLC
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Daniel Budin
“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
James Ryan ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler,
Katie Parody
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
Dreamworks Animation
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.