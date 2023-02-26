‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ and ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ Win Big at the Annie Awards

Oscars frontrunner "Pinocchio" won five feature film awards at the 50th Annual Annie Awards.

The 50th Annual Annie Awards from ASIFA-Hollywood, honoring honor overall excellence in animation as well as individual achievement, were handed out in a ceremony February 25 at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” took home the Best Feature prize, as well as feature film awards for Best Character Animation, Best Direction, Best Music and Best Production Design. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” was awarded Best Indie Feature, as well as Best Voice Acting for co-creator Jenny Slate and Best Writing — Feature.

In the TV categories, “Bob’s Burgers,” “Love Death + Robots,” and “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” all took home awards. See the full list of winners below.

Previously announced, The Winsor McCay Award, in recognition of lifetime or career contributions, was presented to three recipients: Pete Docter, animated feature writer-director and Pixar CEO; Evelyn Lambart (posthumously), early National Film Board of Canada collaborator, including her significant series of short films; and Craig McCracken, a prolific, influential television series creator. The June Foray Award for significant and benevolent or charitable impact was awarded to Mindy Johnson, author, historian and educator.

The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement affecting the animation industry was presented to Visual Effects Reference Platform, initially developed by Nick Cannon and Francois Chardavoine to eliminate incompatibilities between digital content creation software. The Certificate of Merit Award for service to the art and industry was presented to John Omohundro.

BEST FEATURE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in

association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST INDIE FEATURE

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Marcel the Movie LLC

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

“Ice Merchants”

COLA Animation production & Wild Stream

BEST SPONSORED

“Save Ralph”

Arch Model Studio

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

“The Tiny Chef Show” Episode: “Pancakes”

Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

“Abominable and the Invisible City” Episode: “Everest Returns”

DreamWorks Animation

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

“Bob’s Burgers” Episode: “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”

20th Television / Bento Box Entertainment

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

“Oni: Thunder God’s Tale” Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

BEST STUDENT FILM

“The Soloists”

Student directors: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk

Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz

“Love Death + Robots” Episode: “Bad Traveling”

Blur Studio for Netflix

BEST FX – FEATURE

Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro

Cebrian, Alex Nowotny

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

20th Century Studios / Disney Studios

Wētā FX

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Tim Watts

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Tucker Barrie

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in

association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen

Cullingford

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

20th Century Studios / Disney Studios

Wētā FX

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna

“Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course”

Studio MDHR

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Alberto Mielgo

“Love Death + Robots” Episode: “Jibaro”

Blur Studio for Netflix

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Taylor Krahenbuhl

“The Bad Guys”

DreamWorks Animation

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in

association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Ego Plum, Dave Wasson, Cosmo Segurson

“The Cuphead Show!” Episode: “Carn-Evil”

Netflix Animation

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in

association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada

“Oni: Thunder God’s Tale” Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in

association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Emily Dean

“Love Death + Robots” Episode: “The Very Pulse of the Machine”

Blur Studio for Netflix

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Anthony Holden

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

DreamWorks Animation

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr.Big)

“Zootopia+” Episode: “The Godfather of the Bride”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Marcel the Movie LLC

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Andrew Kevin Walker

“Love Death + Robots” Episode: “Bad Traveling”

Blur Studio for Netflix

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Marcel the Movie LLC

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Daniel Budin

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

James Ryan ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler,

Katie Parody

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Dreamworks Animation

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.