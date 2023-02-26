‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Will Smith, Angela Bassett Win Big at 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Read the full winners list.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards, which aired on CBS from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Saturday night, has wrapped. Queen Latifah hosted the proceedings, which honored the best in Black entertainment for the proceeding year. Inclusive awards that they are, the Image Awards often give a hat-tip to performers of color who aren’t Black, though: Tenoch Huerta Mejía won Best Supporting Actor for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which also won Outstanding Motion Picture.

That film received another big award in the form of Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett, who is by far now the frontrunner for the Academy Award. It was one of two awards of the night for Bassett, as she also won Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “9-1-1.”

Among other notable winners, Will Smith won Best Actor for his role in “Emancipation.” And “P-Valley” won Outstanding Drama Series, along with Nico Annan for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. “Abbott Elementary” was the biggest overall winner of the night, with four prizes including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett (WINNER)

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Outstanding Motion Picture

“A Jazzman’s Blues”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (WINNER)

“Emancipation”

“The Woman King“

“Till”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Joshua Boone, “A Jazzman’s Blues”

Jonathan Majors, “Devotion”

Will Smith, “Emancipation” (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul“

Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Keke Palmer, “Alice”

Letitia Wright, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Regina Hall, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul“

Viola Davis, “The Woman King” (WINNER)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge, “Black Adam”

Cliff “Method Man” Smith, “On the Come Up”

Jalyn Hall, “Till”

John Boyega, “The Woman King“

Tenoch Huerta Mejía, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (WINNER)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (WINNER)

Danai Gurira —”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Janelle Monae —”Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Lashana Lynch—“The Woman King“

Lupita Nyong’o —”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Breaking”

“Causeway”

“Mr. Malcolm’s List”

“Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story“

“The Inspection” (WINNER)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Athena”

“Bantú Mama” (WINNER)

“Broker”

“Learn to Swim“

“The Silent Twins”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Jalyn Hall — “Till” (WINNER)

Joshua Boone — “A Jazzman’s Blues”

Ledisi — “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story”

Y’lan Noel — “A Lot of Nothing“

Yola — “Elvis”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Rap Sh!t”

“The Wonder Years”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Mike Epps — “The Upshaws”

Donald Glover —”Atlanta”

Anthony Anderson —”Black-ish”

Cedric the Entertainer — “The Neighborhood” (WINNER)

Dule Hill —”The Wonder Years”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Loretta Devine — “Family Reunion”

Maya Rudolph —”Loot”

Quinta Brunson —”Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)

Tichina Arnold— “The Neighborhood”

Tracee Ellis Ross —”Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson — “Saturday Night Live”

Brian Tyree Henry —”Atlanta”

Deon Cole —”Black-ish”

Tyler James Williams — “Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)

William Stanford Davis —”Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)

Sheryl Lee Ralph —”Abbott Elementary”

Jenifer Lewis —”Black-ish”

Marsai Martin — “Black-ish”

Wanda Sykes —”The Upshaws”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Bel-Air”

“Bridgerton”

“Euphoria”

“P-Valley” (WINNER)

“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris — “Snowfall”

Jabari Banks Glover —”Bel-Air”

Kofi Siriboe —”Queen Sugar”

Nicco Annan — “P-Valley” (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown —”This is Us”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett — “9-1-1” (WINNER)

Brandee Evans — “P-Valley”

Queen Latifah — “The Equalizer”

Rutina Wesley— “Queen Sugar”

Zendaya — “Euphoria”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes — “Bel-Air”

Amin Joseph —”Snowfall”

Caleb Mclaughlin —”Stranger Things”

Cliff “Method Man” Smith — “Power Book II: Ghost” (WINNER)

J. Alphonse Nicholson —”P-Valley”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh — “Bridgerton”

Bianca Lawson — “Queen Sugar”

Loretta Devine — “P-Valley” (WINNER)

Susan Kelechi Watson Martin — “This is Us”

Tina Lifford — “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

“The Black Hamptons”

“From Scratch”

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (WINNER)

“The Last of Ptolemy Grey”

“Women of the Movement”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (WINNER)

Samuel L. Jackson — “The Last of Ptolemy Grey”

Terrence Howard — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Trevante Rhodes — “Mike”

Wendell Pierce — “Don’t Hang Up”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (WINNER)

Regina Hall — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Sanaa Lathan — “The Best Man: The Final Chaptersr”

Viola Davis — “The First Lady”

Zoe Saldana — “From Scratch”

