New Directors/New Films Will Showcase ‘Earth Mama,’ ‘Mutt’: Full Lineup

The 2023 festival, presented by the Museum of Modern Art and Film at Lincoln Center, is set to take place from March 29 through April 9 and boasts films from 41 directors. The 52nd edition of the festival kicks off with Savannah Leaf’s A24 drama “Earth Mama” and concludes with Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s trans coming-of-age story “Mutt.” Both premiered at Sundance to acclaim.

In total, the festival boasts 27 features and 11 short films, with screenings taking place at theaters both at MoMA and FLC. Nations represented range from Argentina to Angola, Nigeria to Ukraine.

“This geographically diverse lineup brings together new directors from all over the world presenting works that make bold and creative statements on everything from identity and family to political repression and postcolonial discourse,” MoMA film curator and 2023 ND/NF co-chair La Frances Hui said in a press statement. “The power of cinema to inspire imagination and explore perspectives is evident in the wide range of styles, ideas, and voices in the selection.”

Florence Almozini, FLC director of programming and 2023 New Directors/New Films co-chair, added, “We are thrilled to bookend the 2023 ND/NF edition with two remarkable features, directed by up-and-coming artists Savanah Leaf and by Vuk Lungulov-Klorz, portraying tormented yet determined characters with sensitivity, authenticity, and a true inspiring artistic vision. We strongly believe that the future of cinema is in the hands of these brilliant directors and cannot wait to share their unique creations with our audience.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 6, at 12 p.m. ET, with early-access opportunities for MoMA and FLC members starting on Friday, March 3. See the complete 2023 New Directors/New Films lineup below:

Features

Absence dir. Wu Lang

Almost Entirely a Slight Disaster dir. Umut Subaşi

Arnold Is a Model Student dir. Sorayos Prapapann

Ashkal: The Tunisian Investigation dir. Youssef Chebbi

Astrakan dir. David Depesseville

Autobiography dir. Makbul Mubarak

Chile ’76 dir. Manuela Martelli

Coconut Head Generation dir. Alain Kassanda

Disco Boy dir. Giacomo Abbruzzese

Earth Mama dir. Savanah Leaf

Family Time dir. Tia Kouvo

Gush dir. Fox Maxy

Have You Seen This Woman? dir. Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević

Joyland dir. Saim Sadiq

Leila’s Brothers dir. Saeed Roustaee

Maputo Nakuzandza dir. Ariadne Zampaulo

Metronom dir. Alexandru Belc

Milisuthando dir. Milisuthando Bongela

Mutt dir. Vuk Lungulov-Klotz

Pamfir dir. Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

Petrol dir. Alena Kodkina

Remembering Every Night dir. Yui Kiyohara

The Face of the Jellyfish dir. Melisa Liebenthal

The Maiden dir. Graham Foy

Safe Place dir. Juraj Lerotić

Tommy Guns dir. Carlos Conceicao

Tótem dir. Lila Avilés

Shorts

48 Hours dir. Azadeh Moussavi

Aqueronte dir. Manuel Muñoz Rivas

Center, Ring, Mall dir. Mateo Vega

Chomp It! dir. Mark Chua and Lam Li Shuen

Civic dir. Dwayne LeBlanc

Escasso dir. Gabriela Gaia Meirelles, Clara Anastácia

Jitterbug dir. Ayo Akingbade

The Kidnapping of the Bride dir. Sophia Mocorrea

Human Nature dir. Mónica Lima

Serafina dir. Noa Epars, Anna Simonetti

The Spiral dir. María Silvia Esteve

