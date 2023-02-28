New Directors/New Films Will Showcase ‘Earth Mama,’ ‘Mutt’: Full Lineup

A new year means a new New Directors/New Films lineup.
The 2023 festival, presented by the Museum of Modern Art and Film at Lincoln Center, is set to take place from March 29 through April 9 and boasts films from 41 directors. The 52nd edition of the festival kicks off with Savannah Leaf’s A24 drama “Earth Mama” and concludes with Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s trans coming-of-age story “Mutt.” Both premiered at Sundance to acclaim.
In total, the festival boasts 27 features and 11 short films, with screenings taking place at theaters both at MoMA and FLC. Nations represented range from Argentina to Angola, Nigeria to Ukraine.
“This geographically diverse lineup brings together new directors from all over the world presenting works that make bold and creative statements on everything from identity and family to political repression and postcolonial discourse,” MoMA film curator and 2023 ND/NF co-chair La Frances Hui said in a press statement. “The power of cinema to inspire imagination and explore perspectives is evident in the wide range of styles, ideas, and voices in the selection.”
Florence Almozini, FLC director of programming and 2023 New Directors/New Films co-chair, added, “We are thrilled to bookend the 2023 ND/NF edition with two remarkable features, directed by up-and-coming artists Savanah Leaf and by Vuk Lungulov-Klorz, portraying tormented yet determined characters with sensitivity, authenticity, and a true inspiring artistic vision. We strongly believe that the future of cinema is in the hands of these brilliant directors and cannot wait to share their unique creations with our audience.”
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 6, at 12 p.m. ET, with early-access opportunities for MoMA and FLC members starting on Friday, March 3. See the complete 2023 New Directors/New Films lineup below:
Features
Absence dir. Wu Lang
Almost Entirely a Slight Disaster dir. Umut Subaşi
Arnold Is a Model Student dir. Sorayos Prapapann
Ashkal: The Tunisian Investigation dir. Youssef Chebbi
Astrakan dir. David Depesseville
Autobiography dir. Makbul Mubarak
Chile ’76 dir. Manuela Martelli
Coconut Head Generation dir. Alain Kassanda
Disco Boy dir. Giacomo Abbruzzese
Earth Mama dir. Savanah Leaf
Family Time dir. Tia Kouvo
Gush dir. Fox Maxy
Have You Seen This Woman? dir. Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević
Joyland dir. Saim Sadiq
Leila’s Brothers dir. Saeed Roustaee
Maputo Nakuzandza dir. Ariadne Zampaulo
Metronom dir. Alexandru Belc
Milisuthando dir. Milisuthando Bongela
Mutt dir. Vuk Lungulov-Klotz
Pamfir dir. Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
Petrol dir. Alena Kodkina
Remembering Every Night dir. Yui Kiyohara
The Face of the Jellyfish dir. Melisa Liebenthal
The Maiden dir. Graham Foy
Safe Place dir. Juraj Lerotić
Tommy Guns dir. Carlos Conceicao
Tótem dir. Lila Avilés
Shorts
48 Hours dir. Azadeh Moussavi
Aqueronte dir. Manuel Muñoz Rivas
Center, Ring, Mall dir. Mateo Vega
Chomp It! dir. Mark Chua and Lam Li Shuen
Civic dir. Dwayne LeBlanc
Escasso dir. Gabriela Gaia Meirelles, Clara Anastácia
Jitterbug dir. Ayo Akingbade
The Kidnapping of the Bride dir. Sophia Mocorrea
Human Nature dir. Mónica Lima
Serafina dir. Noa Epars, Anna Simonetti
The Spiral dir. María Silvia Esteve
